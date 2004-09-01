Advances in Parasitology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120317578, 9780080916057

Advances in Parasitology, Volume 57

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John Baker Ralph Muller David Rollinson
eBook ISBN: 9780080916057
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120317578
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2004
Page Count: 396
Table of Contents

Canine Leishmaniasis Sexual Biology of Schistosomes Review of the trematode genus Ribeiroia (Psilostomidae): Ecology, life history, and pathogenesis with special emphasis on the amphibian malformation problem The Trichuris muris system: a paradigm of resistance and susceptibility to intestinal nematode infection. Scabies: New Future for a Neglected Disease

Description

The Advances in Parasitology series contains in-depth reviews on current topics of interest in contemporary parasitology. It includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as trypanosomiasis and scabies, and more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications.

Key Features

  • Series has the second highest ISI impact factor in the parasitology group! (4.818 in 2002)
  • Contributors are international experts in the field

Readership

Researchers in parasitology, tropical medicine, entomology, zoology and veterinary science

Details

No. of pages:
396
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080916057
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120317578

About the Serial Volume Editors

John Baker Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.

Ralph Muller Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K.

David Rollinson

David Rollinson Serial Volume Editor

Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Natural History Museum, London, UK

