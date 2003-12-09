Advances in Parasitology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120317561, 9780080490380

Advances in Parasitology, Volume 56

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John Baker Ralph Muller David Rollinson
eBook ISBN: 9780080490380
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120317561
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th December 2003
Page Count: 284
Table of Contents

lycoinositolphospholipid from Trypanosoma cruzi: Structure, Biosynthesis and Immunobiology Biodiversity and Evolution of the Myxozoa The Mitochondrial Genomics of Parasitic Nematodes of Socio-Economic Importance: Recent Progress, and Implications for Populations Genetics and Systematics Studies The Cytoskeleton and Motility in Apicomplexan Invasion

Description

Advances in Parasitology is a serial containing in-depth reviews on current topics of interest in contemporary parasitology. It includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as trypanosomiasis and scabies, and more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications.

Key Features

  • ISI impact factor of 4.818 in 2002
  • 2nd in the highly competitive field of Parasitology in 2000
  • Long-running series dates back to 1963!

Readership

Researchers in parasitology, tropical medicine, evolutionary biology, entomology, zoology, and veterinary sci

Reviews

"...indispensable source for students, teachers, and research workers." --ANNALS OF TROPICAL MEDICINE AND PARASITOLOGY

"One is struck by the quality and scholarship of the various chapters and the obviously efficient editing." --PARASITOLOGY

About the Serial Volume Editors

John Baker Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.

Ralph Muller Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K.

David Rollinson

David Rollinson Serial Volume Editor

Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Natural History Museum, London, UK

