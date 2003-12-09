Advances in Parasitology, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
lycoinositolphospholipid from Trypanosoma cruzi: Structure, Biosynthesis and Immunobiology Biodiversity and Evolution of the Myxozoa The Mitochondrial Genomics of Parasitic Nematodes of Socio-Economic Importance: Recent Progress, and Implications for Populations Genetics and Systematics Studies The Cytoskeleton and Motility in Apicomplexan Invasion
Advances in Parasitology is a serial containing in-depth reviews on current topics of interest in contemporary parasitology. It includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as trypanosomiasis and scabies, and more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications.
- ISI impact factor of 4.818 in 2002
- 2nd in the highly competitive field of Parasitology in 2000
- Long-running series dates back to 1963!
Researchers in parasitology, tropical medicine, evolutionary biology, entomology, zoology, and veterinary sci
- 284
- English
- © Academic Press 2003
- 9th December 2003
- Academic Press
- 9780080490380
- 9780120317561
"...indispensable source for students, teachers, and research workers." --ANNALS OF TROPICAL MEDICINE AND PARASITOLOGY
"One is struck by the quality and scholarship of the various chapters and the obviously efficient editing." --PARASITOLOGY
John Baker Serial Volume Editor
Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.
Ralph Muller Serial Volume Editor
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K.
David Rollinson Serial Volume Editor
Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.
The Natural History Museum, London, UK