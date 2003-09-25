Advances in Parasitology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120317530, 9780080471945

Advances in Parasitology, Volume 53

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John Baker Ralph Muller David Rollinson
eBook ISBN: 9780080471945
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120317530
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th September 2003
Page Count: 218
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
209.00
177.65
250.00
212.50
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Enzymes involved in the biogenesis of the nematode cuticle Diagnoses of human filariases Interactions between tsetse and trypanosomes with implication for the control of trypanosomiasis

Description

First published in 1963, Advances in Parasitology contains comprehensive and up-to-date reviews in all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology. Now edited by J.R. Baker, R. Muller, and D. Rollinson, and supported by an international editorial board, Advances in Parasitology includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as typanosomiasis and scabies, and reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history. Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on such topics as Remote Sensing and Geographical Information Systems in Epidemiology.

Key Features

  • Second in the ISI Parasitology List in 2001
  • Enjoys an Impact Factor of 4.097
  • Series encompasses over 35 years of parasitology coverage

Readership

Researchers in parasitology, tropical medicine, entomology, zoology, and veterinary science

Details

No. of pages:
218
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080471945
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120317530

Reviews

"...indispensable source for students, teachers, and research workers."—ANNALS OF TROPICAL MEDICINE AND PARASITOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

John Baker Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.

Ralph Muller Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K.

David Rollinson

David Rollinson Serial Volume Editor

Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Natural History Museum, London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.