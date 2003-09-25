Advances in Parasitology, Volume 53
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Enzymes involved in the biogenesis of the nematode cuticle Diagnoses of human filariases Interactions between tsetse and trypanosomes with implication for the control of trypanosomiasis
Description
First published in 1963, Advances in Parasitology contains comprehensive and up-to-date reviews in all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology. Now edited by J.R. Baker, R. Muller, and D. Rollinson, and supported by an international editorial board, Advances in Parasitology includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as typanosomiasis and scabies, and reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history. Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on such topics as Remote Sensing and Geographical Information Systems in Epidemiology.
Key Features
- Second in the ISI Parasitology List in 2001
- Enjoys an Impact Factor of 4.097
- Series encompasses over 35 years of parasitology coverage
Readership
Researchers in parasitology, tropical medicine, entomology, zoology, and veterinary science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 25th September 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080471945
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120317530
Reviews
"...indispensable source for students, teachers, and research workers."—ANNALS OF TROPICAL MEDICINE AND PARASITOLOGY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
John Baker Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.
Ralph Muller Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K.
David Rollinson Serial Volume Editor
Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Natural History Museum, London, UK