Advances in Parasitology, Volume 49
1st Edition
Description
First published in 1963, Advances in Parasitology contains comprehensive and up-to-date reviews in all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology. Now edited by J.R. Baker (Royal School of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, UK), R. Muller (International Institute of Parasitology, UK) and D. Rollinson (The Natural History Museum, UK), supported by an international Editorial Board, Advances in Parasitology includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as typanosomiasis and scabies, and reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications. Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on such topics as Remote Sensing and Geographical Information Systems in Epidemiology. In 1999, the Institute for Scientific Information released figures showing that Advances in Parasitology has an Impact Factor of 4.913, placing it 2nd in the highly competitive category of Parasitology. This eclectic volume in the serial contains four reviews on the following topics:
- Two reviews on the biology of trypanosomes (a parasitic protozoan) and trypanosomiasis (disease caused by the parasite, such as sleeping sickness and Chagas' disease), a topical area in public health, especially in Africa and South America, and much research in epidemiology and molecular biology/biochemistry.
- A review summarizing the literature on the biology of Echinostomes (parasitic flatworms), focusing on descriptions and life cycle studies, experimental studies and physiology, and biochemistry and molecular biology.
- A review on the importance of apoptosis (programmed cell death) in the interaction between host and parasite--how it is used in both the parasite 'attacking' the host, and in the host's defense mechanisms. This has implications in the evolution of parasite and host systems, and also in identifying the underlying causes of diseases caused by parasites.
Readership
Researchers in parasitology, tropical medicine, zoology, and veterinary science.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 397
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 28th June 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080916019
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120317493
Reviews
@from:PRAISE FOR THE SERIES @qu:"One is struck by the quality and scholarship of the various chapters and the obviously efficient editing." @source:--PARASITOLOGY @qu:"The policy of the editors of Advances in Parasitology to include reviews from any aspect of parasitology and the high standard of individual papers have resulted in this series of volumes becoming an indispensable source for students, teachers, and research workers." @source:--ANNALS OF TROPICAL MEDICINE AND PARASITOLOGY
About the Serial Volume Editors
John Baker Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.
Ralph Muller Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K.
David Rollinson Serial Volume Editor
Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.
The Natural History Museum, London, UK
The Natural History Museum, London, UK