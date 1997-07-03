Advances in Parasitology, Volume 39
A.M. Tenter and A.M. Johnson, Phylogeny of the Tissue Cyst-forming Coccidia.
P.S. Coulson, The Radiation-attenuated Vaccine against Schistosomes in Animal Models: Paradigm for a Human Vaccine? J.M. Kelly, Genetic Transformation of Parasitic Protozoa.
G.H. Coombs, H. Denton, S.M.A. Brown, and K.-W. Thong, Biochemistry of the Coccidia.
C.A. Facer and M. Tanner, Clinical Trials of Malaria Vaccines: Progress and Prospects. Subject Index.
Advances in Parasitology is a series of up-to-date reviews of all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology. It includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as typanosomiasis and scabies, and more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications.
Parasitologists in all branches of the subject.
John Baker Serial Volume Editor
Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.
Ralph Muller Serial Volume Editor
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K.
David Rollinson Serial Volume Editor
Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.
The Natural History Museum, London, UK