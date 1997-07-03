Advances in Parasitology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120317394, 9780080580852

Advances in Parasitology, Volume 39

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John Baker Ralph Muller David Rollinson
eBook ISBN: 9780080580852
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120317394
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd July 1997
Page Count: 342
Table of Contents

A.M. Tenter and A.M. Johnson, Phylogeny of the Tissue Cyst-forming Coccidia.

P.S. Coulson, The Radiation-attenuated Vaccine against Schistosomes in Animal Models: Paradigm for a Human Vaccine? J.M. Kelly, Genetic Transformation of Parasitic Protozoa.

G.H. Coombs, H. Denton, S.M.A. Brown, and K.-W. Thong, Biochemistry of the Coccidia.

C.A. Facer and M. Tanner, Clinical Trials of Malaria Vaccines: Progress and Prospects. Subject Index.

Description

Advances in Parasitology is a series of up-to-date reviews of all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology. It includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as typanosomiasis and scabies, and more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications.

Readership

Parasitologists in all branches of the subject.

Reviews

@qu:"One is struck by the quality and scholarship of the various chapters and the obviously efficient editing." @source:--PARASITOLOGY @qu:"The policy of the editors of Advances in Parasitology to include reviews from any aspect of parasitology and the high standard of individual papers have resulted in this series of volumes becoming an indispensable source for students, teachers, and research workers." @source:--ANNALS OF TROPICAL MEDICINE AND PARASITOLOGY

John Baker Serial Volume Editor

Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.

Ralph Muller Serial Volume Editor

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K.

David Rollinson

David Rollinson Serial Volume Editor

Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.

The Natural History Museum, London, UK

