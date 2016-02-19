Advances in Parasitology, Volume 34
Table of Contents
J.M. Crampton, Molecular Studies of Insect Vectors of Malaria.
A.P. Waters, The Ribosomal RNA Genes of Plasmodium.
R. Hall, Molecular Mimicry.
P.J. Brindley, Relationships Between Chemotherapy and Immunity in Schistosomiasis.
D.W. Halton, C. Shaw, A.G. Maule, and D. Smart, Regulatory Peptides in Helminth Parasites.
C.H. Green, Bait Methods for Tsetse Fly Control. Subject Index.
Description
Advances in Parasitology is a series of up-to-date reviews of all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology. It includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as typanosomiasis and scabies, and more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications.
Readership
Parasitologists in all branches of the subject.
Details
- 299
- English
- © Academic Press 1994
- 22nd July 1994
- Academic Press
- 9780080580807
- 9780120317349
Reviews
@qu:"In reviewing this volume as a whole, one is struck by the quality and scholarship of the various chapters and the obviously efficient editing." @source:--PARASITOLOGY @qu:"The policy of the editors of Advances in Parasitology to include reviews from any aspect of parasitology and the high standard of individual papers have resulted in this series of volumes becoming an indispensable source for students, teachers, and research workers." @source:--ANNALS OF TROPICAL MEDICINE AND PARASITOLOGY
About the Serial Volume Editors
John Baker Serial Volume Editor
Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.
Ralph Muller Serial Volume Editor
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K.