Advances in Parasitology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120317349, 9780080580807

Advances in Parasitology, Volume 34

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John Baker Ralph Muller
eBook ISBN: 9780080580807
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120317349
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd July 1994
Page Count: 299
Table of Contents

J.M. Crampton, Molecular Studies of Insect Vectors of Malaria.

A.P. Waters, The Ribosomal RNA Genes of Plasmodium.

R. Hall, Molecular Mimicry.

P.J. Brindley, Relationships Between Chemotherapy and Immunity in Schistosomiasis.

D.W. Halton, C. Shaw, A.G. Maule, and D. Smart, Regulatory Peptides in Helminth Parasites.

C.H. Green, Bait Methods for Tsetse Fly Control. Subject Index.

Description

Advances in Parasitology is a series of up-to-date reviews of all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology. It includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as typanosomiasis and scabies, and more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications.

Readership

Parasitologists in all branches of the subject.

Reviews

@qu:"In reviewing this volume as a whole, one is struck by the quality and scholarship of the various chapters and the obviously efficient editing." @source:--PARASITOLOGY @qu:"The policy of the editors of Advances in Parasitology to include reviews from any aspect of parasitology and the high standard of individual papers have resulted in this series of volumes becoming an indispensable source for students, teachers, and research workers." @source:--ANNALS OF TROPICAL MEDICINE AND PARASITOLOGY

About the Serial Volume Editors

John Baker Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.

Ralph Muller Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K.

