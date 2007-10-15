Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
A Review of Recent Progress in Catalyzed Homogeneous Hydrosilation (Hydrosilylation) (A.K. Roy) Organotransition Metal Complexes for Nonlinear Optics (J.P. Morrall, G.T. Dalton, M.G. Humphrey and M. Samoc) Pentadienyl Complexes of the Group 4 Transition Metals (L. Stahl and R.D. Ernst) Mixed Metal Acetylide Complexes (P. Mathur, S. Chatterjee and V.D. Avasare) Transition Metal Organometallic Synthesis Utilising Diorganoiodine(III) Reagents (A.J. Canty, T. Rodemann and J.H. Ryan)
Description
Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry - the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. This widely acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964.
About the Editors
Robert West Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA
Anthony Hill Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Australian National University, Canberra
Mark J. Fink Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Washington University, St. Louis, MO, USA