Advances in Organometallic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123739780, 9780080553382

Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 55

1st Edition

Editors: Robert West Anthony Hill Mark J. Fink
eBook ISBN: 9780080553382
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123739780
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th October 2007
Page Count: 340
Table of Contents

A Review of Recent Progress in Catalyzed Homogeneous Hydrosilation (Hydrosilylation) (A.K. Roy) Organotransition Metal Complexes for Nonlinear Optics (J.P. Morrall, G.T. Dalton, M.G. Humphrey and M. Samoc) Pentadienyl Complexes of the Group 4 Transition Metals (L. Stahl and R.D. Ernst) Mixed Metal Acetylide Complexes (P. Mathur, S. Chatterjee and V.D. Avasare) Transition Metal Organometallic Synthesis Utilising Diorganoiodine(III) Reagents (A.J. Canty, T. Rodemann and J.H. Ryan)

Description

Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry - the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. This widely acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964.

Key Features

  • Provides an authoritative, definitive review addressing all aspects of organometallic chemistry
  • Useful to researchers within this active field and a must for every modern library of chemistry
  • High-quality research book within this rapidly developing field

Readership

Researchers in organic chemistry, the pharmaceutical, agrochemical and chemical industries, academics and individuals researching in these fields.

About the Editors

Robert West Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA

Anthony Hill Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Australian National University, Canberra

Mark J. Fink Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Washington University, St. Louis, MO, USA

