Advances in Organometallic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120311538, 9780080458144

Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 53

1st Edition

Editors: Robert West Anthony Hill
eBook ISBN: 9780080458144
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120311538
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd November 2005
Page Count: 332
Table of Contents

Metal Complexes of Monocarbon Carboranes: A Neglected Area of Study (T.D. McGrath, F.G.A. Stone).

Synthesis of Novel Silicon-Containing Compounds via Lewis Acid Catalyzed Reactions (Il Nam Jung, Bok Ryul Yoo).

Bidentate Group 13 Lewis Acid with Ortho-Phenylene and peri-Naphtalenediyl Backbones (M. Melaimi, F.P. Gabbai).

Metallasilsesquioxanes (V. Lorenz, F.T. Edelmann).

Cations of Group 14 Organometallics (T. Müller).

Recent Advances in Nonclassical Interligand Si...H Interactions (G.I. Nikonov).

Description

Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry - the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. This widely acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964.

Key Features

  • Provides an authoritative, definitive review addressing all aspects of organometallic chemistry
  • Useful to researchers within this active field and is a must for every modern library of chemistry
  • High quality research book within this rapidly developing field

Readership

Researchers in organic chemistry, the pharmaceutical, agrochemical and chemical industries, academics and individuals researching in these fields.

Details

No. of pages:
332
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080458144
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120311538

About the Editors

Robert West Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA

Anthony Hill Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Australian National University, Canberra

