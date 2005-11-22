Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 53
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Metal Complexes of Monocarbon Carboranes: A Neglected Area of Study (T.D. McGrath, F.G.A. Stone).
Synthesis of Novel Silicon-Containing Compounds via Lewis Acid Catalyzed Reactions (Il Nam Jung, Bok Ryul Yoo).
Bidentate Group 13 Lewis Acid with Ortho-Phenylene and peri-Naphtalenediyl Backbones (M. Melaimi, F.P. Gabbai).
Metallasilsesquioxanes (V. Lorenz, F.T. Edelmann).
Cations of Group 14 Organometallics (T. Müller).
Recent Advances in Nonclassical Interligand Si...H Interactions (G.I. Nikonov).
Description
Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry - the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. This widely acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964.
Readership
Researchers in organic chemistry, the pharmaceutical, agrochemical and chemical industries, academics and individuals researching in these fields.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 22nd November 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080458144
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120311538
About the Editors
Robert West Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA
Anthony Hill Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Australian National University, Canberra