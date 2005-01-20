Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- The chemistry of perfluoraryl boranes (W.E. Piers).
Recent developments in arylgold(I) chemistry (E.J. Fernándeza, A. Lagunab and M. Elena Olmosa).
Dehydrocoupling, redistributive coupling, and addition of main group 4 hydrides (Bo-Hye Kim, Hee-Gweon Woo).
Silylmethylamines and their derivatives: Chemistry and biological activities (J.-P. Picard).
Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry - the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. The widely acclaimed serial Advances in Organometallic Chemistry contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964.
