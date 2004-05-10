Advances in Organometallic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120311514, 9780080493732

Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 51

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Robert West Anthony Hill
eBook ISBN: 9780080493732
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120311514
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th May 2004
Page Count: 306
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
22500.00
19125.00
229.94
195.45
190.00
161.50
150.00
127.50
250.00
212.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
235.00
199.75
209.00
177.65
145.00
123.25
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Dehydrogentive coupling of silanes (J. Corey). Organoelement Compounds Possessing Al-Al, Ga-GA, In-In and Tl-Tl single bonds (Prof. Werner). The (Butadiene)zirconocenes and related compounds (G. Erker et al). Borylenes as Ligands to Transition Metals (H. Braunschweig). Recent Chemistry of the Diboron Compounds (M. Srebnik, V.M. Dembitsky). Palladium Catalysed Reactions in Ionic Liquids (Dr T. Welton, P.J. Smith).

Description

Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry - the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. This widely acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964.

Key Features

  • Provides an authoritative, definitive review addressing all aspects of organometallic chemistry
  • Useful to all researchers within this active field and is a must for every modern library of chemistry
  • High quality research book within this rapidly developing field

Readership

Researchers in the organic chemistry, pharmaceutical, agrochemical and chemical industries, academics and individuals researching in these fields

Details

No. of pages:
306
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080493732
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120311514

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Robert West Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA

Anthony Hill Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Australian National University, Canberra

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.