Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 51
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Dehydrogentive coupling of silanes (J. Corey). Organoelement Compounds Possessing Al-Al, Ga-GA, In-In and Tl-Tl single bonds (Prof. Werner). The (Butadiene)zirconocenes and related compounds (G. Erker et al). Borylenes as Ligands to Transition Metals (H. Braunschweig). Recent Chemistry of the Diboron Compounds (M. Srebnik, V.M. Dembitsky). Palladium Catalysed Reactions in Ionic Liquids (Dr T. Welton, P.J. Smith).
Description
Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry - the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. This widely acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964.
Key Features
- Provides an authoritative, definitive review addressing all aspects of organometallic chemistry
- Useful to all researchers within this active field and is a must for every modern library of chemistry
- High quality research book within this rapidly developing field
Readership
Researchers in the organic chemistry, pharmaceutical, agrochemical and chemical industries, academics and individuals researching in these fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 10th May 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493732
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120311514
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Robert West Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA
Anthony Hill Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Australian National University, Canberra