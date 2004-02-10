Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 50
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Hydrazide-based Hypercoordinate Silicon Compounds (Daniel Kost, Inna Kalikhman).
Transition Metal Complexes Bearing a Phosphenium Ligand
(Hiroshi Nakazawa).
New direct syntheses oforganosilicon compounds
(Il Nam Jung and Bok Ryul).
Transition Metal Complexes Containing All-Carbon Ligands (Michael Bruce).
Description
Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry - the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. The widely acclaimed serial Advances in Organometallic Chemistry contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964.
Readership
Academic and industrial inorganic and organic chemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 10th February 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522388
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120311507
About the Serial Editors
Robert West Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA
Anthony Hill Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Australian National University, Canberra