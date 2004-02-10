Advances in Organometallic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120311507, 9780080522388

Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 50

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Robert West Anthony Hill
eBook ISBN: 9780080522388
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120311507
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th February 2004
Page Count: 470
Table of Contents

Hydrazide-based Hypercoordinate Silicon Compounds (Daniel Kost, Inna Kalikhman).

Transition Metal Complexes Bearing a Phosphenium Ligand
(Hiroshi Nakazawa).

New direct syntheses oforganosilicon compounds
(Il Nam Jung and Bok Ryul).

Transition Metal Complexes Containing All-Carbon Ligands (Michael Bruce).

Description

Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry - the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. The widely acclaimed serial Advances in Organometallic Chemistry contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964.

Key Features

  • Provides an authoritative, definitive review addressing all aspects of organometallic chemistry
  • Useful to all researchers within this active field and is a must for every modern library of chemistry
  • High quality research book within this rapidly developing field

Readership

Academic and industrial inorganic and organic chemists.

Details

No. of pages:
470
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080522388
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120311507

About the Serial Editors

Robert West Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA

Anthony Hill Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Australian National University, Canberra

