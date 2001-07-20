Advances in Organometallic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120311477, 9780080548258

Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 47

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Robert West Anthony Hill
eBook ISBN: 9780080548258
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120311477
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th July 2001
Page Count: 296
Description

Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry-the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. Organometallic compounds range from species which are so reactive that they only have a transient existence at ambient temperatures to species which are thermally very stable. This widely acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964.

Readership

Academic and industrial inorganic and organic chemists.

Reviews

@qu:"This volume continues the series' exposition of timely and significant advances in the field." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY @qu:"This is a very interesting collection of reviews, maintaining the expected standard of this meritorious series, which is now an obligatory purchase of all chemistry libraries attached to academic and industrial research laboratories." @source:--JOURNAL OF ORGANOMETALLIC CHEMISTRY @qu:"The volume maintains the traditional high standard of the series and ought to be considered essential for those involved in organo-transition metal chemistry research." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN AUSTRALIA

About the Serial Volume Editors

Robert West Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA

Anthony Hill Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Australian National University, Canberra

