Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 47
1st Edition
Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry-the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. Organometallic compounds range from species which are so reactive that they only have a transient existence at ambient temperatures to species which are thermally very stable. This widely acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964.
Academic and industrial inorganic and organic chemists.
- 296
- English
- © Academic Press 2002
- 20th July 2001
- Academic Press
- 9780080548258
- 9780120311477
@qu:"This volume continues the series' exposition of timely and significant advances in the field." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY @qu:"This is a very interesting collection of reviews, maintaining the expected standard of this meritorious series, which is now an obligatory purchase of all chemistry libraries attached to academic and industrial research laboratories." @source:--JOURNAL OF ORGANOMETALLIC CHEMISTRY @qu:"The volume maintains the traditional high standard of the series and ought to be considered essential for those involved in organo-transition metal chemistry research." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN AUSTRALIA
Robert West Serial Volume Editor
DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA
Anthony Hill Serial Volume Editor
Australian National University, Canberra