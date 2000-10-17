Advances in Organometallic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120311460, 9780080915999

Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 46

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Robert West Anthony Hill
eBook ISBN: 9780080915999
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120311460
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th October 2000
Page Count: 339
Description

Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry-the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. Organometallic compounds range from species which are so reactive that they only have a transient existence at ambient temperatures to species which are thermally very stable. This widely acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964.

Organometallics are used extensively in the synthesis of compounds on both large and small scales. Industrial processes involving plastics, polymers, electronic materials, and pharmaceuticals all depend on advancements in organometallic chemistry.

Readership

Academic and industrial inorganic and organic chemists

@qu:"This volume continues the series' exposition of timely and significant advances in the field." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY @qu:"This is a very interesting collection of reviews, maintaining the expected standard of this meritorious series, which is now an obligatory purchase of all chemistry libraries attached to academic and industrial research laboratories." @source:--JOURNAL OF ORGANOMETALLIC CHEMISTRY @qu:"The volume maintains the traditional high standard of the series and ought to be considered essential for those involved in organo-transition metal chemistry research." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN AUSTRALIA

Robert West Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA

Anthony Hill Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Australian National University, Canberra

