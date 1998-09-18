Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 43

This book is an essential reference work for the academic and industrial chemists and will provide up-to-date material at the cutting edge of chemistry research.

This widely-acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964. Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry--the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. Organometallic compounds range from species which are so reactive that they only have a transient existence at ambient temperatures to species which are thermally very stable. Organometallics are used extensively in the synthesis of useful compounds on both large and small scales. Industrial processes involving plastics, polymers, electronic materials, and pharmaceuticals all depend on advancements in organometallic chemistry.