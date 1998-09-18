Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 43
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface (H. Fischer et al. Transition Metal Heteroaldehyde and Heteroketone Complexes (P.J. Dyson). The Chemistry of the Ruthenium—Carbid Clusters (I.R. Whittal et al). Organometallic Complexes in Nonlinear Optics II: Third-Order Nonlinearities and Optical Limiting Studies (J.A. Reichl, D.H. Berry). Recent Progress in Transition Metal Catalyzed Reactions of Silicon, Germanium, and Tin (J.D. Smith). Organometallic Compounds of the Heavier Alkali Metals (J. Belzner, H. Ihmels). Silylenes Coordinated to Lewis Bases. Subject Index. Cumulative List of Contributors, 1–36. Cumulative List of Contributors 37–43.
Description
This book is an essential reference work for the academic and industrial chemists and will provide up-to-date material at the cutting edge of chemistry research.
This widely-acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964. Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry--the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. Organometallic compounds range from species which are so reactive that they only have a transient existence at ambient temperatures to species which are thermally very stable. Organometallics are used extensively in the synthesis of useful compounds on both large and small scales. Industrial processes involving plastics, polymers, electronic materials, and pharmaceuticals all depend on advancements in organometallic chemistry.
Key Features
In basic research, organometallics have contributed inter alia to:
- Metal cluster chemistry
- Surface chemistry
- The stabilization of highly reactive species by metal coordination
- Chiral synthesis
- The formulation of multiple bonds between carbon and the other elements and between the elements themselves
Readership
Academic and industrial inorganic and organic chemists.
Reviews
Praise for the Series
"This volume continues the series' exposition of timely and significant advances in the field." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
"This is a very interesting collection of reviews, maintaining the expected standard of this meritorious series, which is now an obligatory purchase of all chemistry libraries attached to academic and industrial research laboratories." --JOURNAL OF ORGANOMETALLIC CHEMISTRY
"The volume maintains the traditional high standard of the series and ought to be considered essential for those involved in organo-transition metal chemistry research." --CHEMISTRY IN AUSTRALIA
