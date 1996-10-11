Advances in Organometallic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120311408, 9780080580418

Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 40

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Robert West Anthony Hill
eBook ISBN: 9780080580418
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120311408
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th October 1996
Page Count: 356
Table of Contents

Silylhydrazines. Lithium Derivatives, Isomerism, Rings. The Organometallic Chemistry of Halocarbonyl Complexes of Molybdenum (II) and Tungsten (II). Substituent Effects as Probes of Structure and Bonding in Mononuclear Metallocenes. Reactions of 17- And 19-Electron Organometallic Complexes. A Review of Group 2 (Ca, Sr, Ba) Metal-Organic Compounds as Precursors for Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD).

Description

This widely acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964. Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry - the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. Organometallic compounds range from species which are so reactive that they only have a transient existence at ambient temperatures to species which are thermally very stable. Organometallics are used extensively in the synthesis of useful compounds on both large and small scales. Industrial processes involving plastics, polymers, electronic materials, and pharmaceuticals all depend on advancesments in organometallic chemistry.

In basic research, Organometallics have contributed inter alia to metal cluster chemistry, surface chemistry, the stablilization of highly reactive species by metal coordination, chiral synthesis, the formulation of multiple bonds between carbon and the other elements and between the elements themselves. Advances in Organometallic Chemistry is an essential reference work for the academic and industrial chemist and will provide up-to-date material at the cutting edge of chemistry research.

Key Features

  • Metal organic compounds of calcium, strontium, and barium in chemical vapour deposition
  • 17- and 19-electron organometallic complexes
  • Halocarbonyl complexes of molybdenum and tungsten
  • Substituent effects in metallacene chemistry

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080580418
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120311408

About the Serial Editors

Robert West Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA

Anthony Hill Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Australian National University, Canberra

