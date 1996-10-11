Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 40

This widely acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964. Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry - the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. Organometallic compounds range from species which are so reactive that they only have a transient existence at ambient temperatures to species which are thermally very stable. Organometallics are used extensively in the synthesis of useful compounds on both large and small scales. Industrial processes involving plastics, polymers, electronic materials, and pharmaceuticals all depend on advancesments in organometallic chemistry.

In basic research, Organometallics have contributed inter alia to metal cluster chemistry, surface chemistry, the stablilization of highly reactive species by metal coordination, chiral synthesis, the formulation of multiple bonds between carbon and the other elements and between the elements themselves. Advances in Organometallic Chemistry is an essential reference work for the academic and industrial chemist and will provide up-to-date material at the cutting edge of chemistry research.