Advances in Organometallic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120311392, 9780080580401

Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 39

1st Edition

Multiply Bonded Main Group Metals and Metalloids

Serial Editors: Robert West Anthony Hill
eBook ISBN: 9780080580401
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120311392
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th January 1996
Page Count: 414
Table of Contents

P.J. Brothers and P.P. Power, Multiple Bonding Involving the Heavier Main Group 3 Elements Al, Ga, In, and Tl. A.G. Brook and M.A. Brook, The Chemistry of Silenes. I. Hemme and U. Klingebiel, Iminosilanes andRelated Compounds--Synthesis and Reactions. M. Driess, Silicon–Phosphorus and Silicon–Arsenic Multiple Bonds. R. Okazaki and R. West, Chemistry of Stable Disilenes. K.M. Baines and W.G. Stibbs, Stable Doubly Bonded Compounds ofGermanium and Tin. A.J. Ashe, III, and S. Al-Ahmad, Diheteroferrocenes and Related Derivatives of the Group 15 Elements: Arsenic, Antimony, and Bismuth. J.J. Eisch, Boron–Carbon Multiple Bonds. Chapter References. Subject Index. Cumulative List of Contributors 1–36. Cumulative Index 37–39.

Description

This widely acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964. Almost all branchesof chemistry now interface with organometallic chemistry--the study of compounds containing carbon–metal bonds. Organometallic compounds range from species which are so reactive that they only have a transient existence at ambient temperatures to species which are thermally very stable. Organometallics are used extensively in the synthesis of useful compounds on both large and small scales. Industrial processes involving plastics, polymers, electronic materials, and pharmaceuticals all depend on advancements in organometallic chemistry.

Key Features

In basic research, organometallics have contributed inter alia to:

  • Metal cluster chemistry
  • Surface chemistry
  • The stabilization of highly reactive species by metal coordination
  • Chiral synthesis
  • The formulation of multiple bonds between carbon and the other elements and between the elements themselves

Readership

Academic and industrial inorganic and organic chemists.

Details

No. of pages:
414
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080580401
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120311392

Reviews

"This volume continues the series exposition of timely and significant advances in the field." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

"This is a very interesting collection of reviews, maintaining the expected standard of this meritorious series, which is now an obligatory purchase of all chemistry libraries attached to academic and industrial research laboratories." --JOURNAL OF ORGANOMETALLIC CHEMISTRY

"The volume maintains the traditional high standard of the series and ought to be considered essential for those involved in organo-transition metal chemistry research." --CHEMISTRY IN AUSTRALIA

About the Serial Editors

Robert West Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA

Anthony Hill Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Australian National University, Canberra

