Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 38
1st Edition
Table of Contents
K. Tamao and A. Kawachi, Silyl Anions. J.S. Thayer, Not for Synthesis Only: The Reactions of Organic Halides with Metal Surfaces. J. Manna, K.D. John, and M.D. Hopkins, The Bonding of Metal-Alkynyl Complexes. D.M. Roundhill, Organotransition-Metal Chemistry and Homogeneous Catalysis in Aqueous Solution. L.R. Sita, Structure/Property Relationships of Polystannanes. Chapter References. Subject Index. Cumulative List of Contributors for Volumes 1-36. Cumulative Index, Volumes 37 and 38.
Description
This widely acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964. Almost all branchesof chemistry now interface with organometallic chemistry--the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. Organometallic compounds range from species which are so reactive that they only have a transient existence at ambient temperatures to species which are thermally very stable. Organometallics are used extensively in the synthesis of useful compounds on both large and small scales. Industrial processes involving plastics, polymers, electronic materials, and pharmaceuticals all depend on advancements in organometallic chemistry.
Key Features
In basic research, organometallics have contributed inter alia to:
- Metal cluster chemistry
- Surface chemistry
- The stabilization of highly reactive species by metal coordination
- Chiral synthesis
- The formulation of multiple bonds between carbon and the other elements and between the elements themselves
Readership
Academic and industrial inorganic and organic chemists.
Details
- 259
- English
- © Academic Press 1995
- 25th September 1995
- Academic Press
- 9780080580395
Reviews
"This volume continues the series exposition of timely and significant advances in the field." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
"This is a very interesting collection of reviews, maintaining the expected standard of this meritorious series, which is now an obligatory purchase of all chemistry libraries attached to academic and industrial research laboratories." --JOURNAL OF ORGANOMETALLIC CHEMISTRY
"The volume maintains the traditional high standard of the series and ought to be considered essential for those involved in organo-transition metal chemistry research." --CHEMISTRY IN AUSTRALIA
About the Serial Editors
Robert West Serial Editor
DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA
Anthony Hill Serial Editor
Australian National University, Canberra
About the Serial Volume Editors
F.G.A. Stone Serial Volume Editor
Baylor University, USA