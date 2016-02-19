Advances in Organometallic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120311279, 9780080580289

Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 27

1st Edition

Series Editors: F. G. A. Stone Robert West
eBook ISBN: 9780080580289
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1987
Page Count: 384
No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080580289

About the Series Editors

F. G. A. Stone Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF INORGANIC CHEMISTRY, SCHOOL OF CHEMISTRY, THE UNIVERSITY, BRISTOL, ENGLAND

Robert West Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA

