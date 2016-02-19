Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 19
1st Edition
Serial Editors: F. G. A. Stone Robert West
eBook ISBN: 9780080580203
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1981
Page Count: 317
Details
- No. of pages:
- 317
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th March 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080580203
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
F. G. A. Stone Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF INORGANIC CHEMISTRY, SCHOOL OF CHEMISTRY, THE UNIVERSITY, BRISTOL, ENGLAND
Robert West Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.