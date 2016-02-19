Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 4
1st Edition
Serial Editors: F. G. A. Stone Robert West
eBook ISBN: 9780080580050
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 421
Details
- No. of pages:
- 421
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080580050
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
F. G. A. Stone Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF INORGANIC CHEMISTRY, SCHOOL OF CHEMISTRY, THE UNIVERSITY, BRISTOL, ENGLAND
Robert West Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.