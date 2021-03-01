COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Organometallic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128245811

Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 75

1st Edition

Editor: Pedro Perez
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128245811
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 192
Table of Contents

1. Two- and three-coordinate complexes featuring M-C bonds
Deborah Kays
2. Polymerization of terpene and terpenoids using well defined organometallic compounds.
Marta E. G. Mosquera
3. Bimetallic Frustrated Lewis Pairs
Jesus Campos
4. Organometallic based magnetic switches under confinement
Maria Gimenez Lopez
5. Chemical Bonding and Dynamic Magnetism in f-Element Organometallic Sandwich Compounds
Richard Layfield
6. Tris-pyridyl Main Group Ligands: Design and Applications
D S. Wright
7. Reactivities of N-heterocyclic carbenes at metal centres
Charlotte Willans
8. Structural and Synthetic Insights into the Chemistry of Lithium Tetraorganozincates
Eva Hevia

Description

This long-standing serial is known for its comprehensive coverage of topics in organometallic synthesis, reactions, mechanisms, homogeneous catalysis, and more. It is ideal for a wide range of researchers involved in organometallic chemistry, including synthetic protocols, mechanistic studies and practical applications.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field of organometallic chemistry
  • Covers topics in organometallic synthesis, reactions, mechanisms, homogeneous catalysis, and more
  • Informs and updates readers on the latest developments in the field
  • Carefully edited to provide easy-to-read material

Readership

Researchers involved in Organometallic Chemistry from a wide perspective, including synthetic protocols, mechanistic studies and practical applications and to those involved in the use of organometallic complexes in homogeneous catalysis

About the Editor

Pedro Perez

Pedro Perez

Pedro J. Pérez (FRSC) graduated in 1991 under the supervision of Prof. Ernesto Carmona (Univ. Sevilla, Spain). As a Fulbright Scholar, he then joined Prof. Brookhart's group at UNC-Chapel Hill (USA). He started an appointment as Assistant Professor at the Universidad de Huelva (Spain) in 1993, where he has been promoted several times until the current position of Professor in Inorganic Chemistry (since 2005). His work is devoted to the development of organometallic complexes of late transition-metal as well as their use as catalysts for transformations involving hydrocarbons, including olefin modification, carbon-hydrogen bond functionalization, and click chemistry. He has been recognized by the RSC with the 2015 Homogeneous Catalysis Award, and by the RSEQ (Spain) with the 2007 Inorganic Chemistry Award and the 2016 Gold Medal Award. In 2014 he joined the National Academy of Sciences of Spain as Corresponding Member.

Affiliations and Expertise

Homogeneous Catalysis Laboratory, Center for Research in Sustainable Chemistry, Universidad de Huelva, Huelva, Spain

