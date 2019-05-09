Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 71
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Water oxidation at base metal molecular catalysts
Julio Lloret-Fillol and Miquel Costas
2. Surface coordination chemistry on graphene and two-dimensional carbon materials for well-defined single atom supported catalysts
M. Rosa Axet, Jerome Durand, Maryse Gouygou and Philippe Serp
3. Catalytic nonreductive valorization of carbon dioxide into fine chemicals
José Enrique Gómez and Arjan W. Kleij
4. Gold and platinum alkynyl complexes for biomedical applications
Elena Cerrada, Vanesa Fernández-Moreira and M. Concepción Gimeno
5. Transition metal-catalyzed hydrogenation of carbon dioxide in ionic liquids
Muhammad I. Qadir, Rodrigo Webber and Jairton Dupont
Description
Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 71, contains authoritative review articles on researchers in the field of organometallic chemistry. This longstanding serial is known for its comprehensive coverage of topics in organometallic synthesis, reactions, mechanisms, homogeneous catalysis, and more. It is ideal for a wide range of researchers involved in organometallic chemistry, including synthetic protocols, mechanistic studies and practical applications. New chapters cover Titanium in Catalysis: Applications in Amine and N-Heterocycle Synthesis, Gold-alkynyl complexes for biomedical applications, Catalytic Nonreductive Valorization of Carbon Dioxide into Fine Chemicals, Transition-metal catalyzed CO2 hydrogenation in the presence of ionic liquids, and much more.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field of organometallic chemistry
- Covers topics in organometallic synthesis, reactions, mechanisms, homogeneous catalysis, and more
- Informs and updates readers on the latest developments in the field
- Carefully edited to provide easy-to-read material
Readership
Researchers involved in Organometallic Chemistry from a wide perspective, including synthetic protocols, mechanistic studies and practical applications and to those involved in the use of organometallic complexes in homogeneous catalysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 9th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128171165
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128171158
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Pedro Perez Serial Editor
Pedro J. Pérez (FRSC) graduated in 1991 under the supervision of Prof. Ernesto Carmona (Univ. Sevilla, Spain). As a Fulbright Scholar, he then joined Prof. Brookhart's group at UNC-Chapel Hill (USA). He started an appointment as Assistant Professor at the Universidad de Huelva (Spain) in 1993, where he has been promoted several times until the current position of Professor in Inorganic Chemistry (since 2005). His work is devoted to the development of organometallic complexes of late transition-metal as well as their use as catalysts for transformations involving hydrocarbons, including olefin modification, carbon-hydrogen bond functionalization, and click chemistry. He has been recognized by the RSC with the 2015 Homogeneous Catalysis Award, and by the RSEQ (Spain) with the 2007 Inorganic Chemistry Award and the 2016 Gold Medal Award. In 2014 he joined the National Academy of Sciences of Spain as Corresponding Member.
Affiliations and Expertise
Homogeneous Catalysis Laboratory, Center for Research in Sustainable Chemistry, Universidad de Huelva, Huelva, Spain