Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 68
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Spectroscopic and Structural Characterization of Carbon Dioxide Transition Metal Complexes
Antonio Pastor, Francisco Montilla and Agustín Galindo
2. Synthesis and Reaction Chemistry of Alkylidene Complexes With Titanium, Zirconium, Vanadium, and Niobium: Effective Catalysts for Olefin Metathesis Polymerization and the Other Organic Transformations
Shu Zhang, Wenjuan Zhang and Kotohiro Nomura
3. Recent Advances in Heteroatom-Stabilized Carbones and Their Metal Complexes
Tomohito Morosaki and Takayoshi Fujii
4. High-Valent Cobalt-Catalyzed C─H Bond Functionalization
Tatsuhiko Yoshino and Shigeki Matsunaga
Description
Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 68 contains authoritative review articles of worldwide known researchers in the field of organometallic chemistry. This updated volume includes new chapters that cover Water Oxidation at Base Metal Molecular Catalysts, Functionalization Of White and Red Phosphorus in the Coordination Sphere of Transition Metal Complexes, Carbon Dioxide Transition Metal Complexes, Synthesis and Reaction Chemistry of Alkylidene Complexes with Group 4 and 5 Transition Metals: Effective Catalysts for Olefin Metathesis Polymerization and the Other Organic Transformations, and Recent Advances in Heteroatom Stabilized Carbones and Their Metal Complexes.
This long-standing serial is known for its comprehensive coverage of topics in organometallic synthesis, reactions, mechanisms, homogeneous catalysis, and more. It is ideal for a wide range of researchers involved in organometallic chemistry, including synthetic protocols, mechanistic studies and practical applications.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field of organometallic chemistry
- Covers topics in organometallic synthesis, reactions, mechanisms, homogeneous catalysis, and more
- Informs and updates readers on all the latest developments in the field
- Carefully edited to provide easy-to-read material
Readership
Researchers involved in Organometallic Chemistry from a wide perspective, including synthetic protocols, mechanistic studies and practical applications and to those involved in the use of organometallic complexes in homogeneous catalysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 24th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128121856
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128120828
About the Serial Editors
Pedro Perez Serial Editor
Pedro J. Pérez (FRSC) graduated in 1991 under the supervision of Prof. Ernesto Carmona (Univ. Sevilla, Spain). As a Fulbright Scholar, he then joined Prof. Brookhart's group at UNC-Chapel Hill (USA). He started an appointment as Assistant Professor at the Universidad de Huelva (Spain) in 1993, where he has been promoted several times until the current position of Professor in Inorganic Chemistry (since 2005). His work is devoted to the development of organometallic complexes of late transition-metal as well as their use as catalysts for transformations involving hydrocarbons, including olefin modification, carbon-hydrogen bond functionalization, and click chemistry. He has been recognized by the RSC with the 2015 Homogeneous Catalysis Award, and by the RSEQ (Spain) with the 2007 Inorganic Chemistry Award and the 2016 Gold Medal Award. In 2014 he joined the National Academy of Sciences of Spain as Corresponding Member.
Affiliations and Expertise
Homogeneous Catalysis Laboratory, Center for Research in Sustainable Chemistry, Universidad de Huelva, Huelva, Spain