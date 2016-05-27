Advances in Organometallic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128047101, 9780128050767

Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 65

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Pedro Perez
eBook ISBN: 9780128050767
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128047101
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th May 2016
Page Count: 396
Table of Contents

  1. Lithium, Sodium and Potassium Magnesiate Chemistry: A Structural Overview

    2. Antonio J. Martínez-Martínez and Charles T. O’Hara

  2. Dearomatization of Transition Metal-Coordinated N-Heterocyclic Ligands and Related Chemistry

    3. Rebeca Arévalo, Maialen Espinal-Viguri, Miguel A. Huertos, Julio Pérez and Lucía Riera

  3. Insight into Metal-Catalyzed Water Oxidation from a DFT Perspective

    4. David Balcells

  4. Golden Jubilee for Scorpionates: Recent Advances in Organometallic Chemistry and their Role in Catalysis

    5. Claudio Pettinari, Riccardo Pettinari and Fabio Marchetti

  5. Recent Advances in Transition Metal-Catalyzed Dinitrogen Activation
    Marc D. Walter

Description

Advances in Organometallic Chemistry contains authoritative review articles of world-wide known researchers on the field of organometallic chemistry, covering topics in organometallic synthesis, reactions, mechanisms, homogeneous catalysis, and more. The book will benefit a wide range of researchers involved in organometallic chemistry, including synthetic protocols, mechanistic studies, and practical applications.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field of organometallic chemistry
  • Covers topics in organometallic synthesis, reactions, mechanisms, homogeneous catalysis, and more
  • Informs and updates readers on all the latest developments in the field
  • Carefully edited to provide easy-to-read material

Readership

Researchers involved in Organometallic Chemistry from a wide perspective, including synthetic protocols, mechanistic studies and practical applications and to those involved in the use of organometallic complexes in homogeneous catalysis.

Details

No. of pages:
396
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128050767
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128047101

About the Serial Editors

Pedro Perez

Pedro Perez Serial Editor

Pedro J. Pérez (FRSC) graduated in 1991 under the supervision of Prof. Ernesto Carmona (Univ. Sevilla, Spain). As a Fulbright Scholar, he then joined Prof. Brookhart's group at UNC-Chapel Hill (USA). He started an appointment as Assistant Professor at the Universidad de Huelva (Spain) in 1993, where he has been promoted several times until the current position of Professor in Inorganic Chemistry (since 2005). His work is devoted to the development of organometallic complexes of late transition-metal as well as their use as catalysts for transformations involving hydrocarbons, including olefin modification, carbon-hydrogen bond functionalization, and click chemistry. He has been recognized by the RSC with the 2015 Homogeneous Catalysis Award, and by the RSEQ (Spain) with the 2007 Inorganic Chemistry Award and the 2016 Gold Medal Award. In 2014 he joined the National Academy of Sciences of Spain as Corresponding Member.

Affiliations and Expertise

Homogeneous Catalysis Laboratory, Center for Research in Sustainable Chemistry, Universidad de Huelva, Huelva, Spain

