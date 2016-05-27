Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 65
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Lithium, Sodium and Potassium Magnesiate Chemistry: A Structural Overview
- Dearomatization of Transition Metal-Coordinated N-Heterocyclic Ligands and Related Chemistry
- Insight into Metal-Catalyzed Water Oxidation from a DFT Perspective
- Golden Jubilee for Scorpionates: Recent Advances in Organometallic Chemistry and their Role in Catalysis
- Recent Advances in Transition Metal-Catalyzed Dinitrogen Activation
Marc D. Walter
Antonio J. Martínez-Martínez and Charles T. O’Hara
Rebeca Arévalo, Maialen Espinal-Viguri, Miguel A. Huertos, Julio Pérez and Lucía Riera
David Balcells
Claudio Pettinari, Riccardo Pettinari and Fabio Marchetti
Description
Advances in Organometallic Chemistry contains authoritative review articles of world-wide known researchers on the field of organometallic chemistry, covering topics in organometallic synthesis, reactions, mechanisms, homogeneous catalysis, and more. The book will benefit a wide range of researchers involved in organometallic chemistry, including synthetic protocols, mechanistic studies, and practical applications.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field of organometallic chemistry
- Covers topics in organometallic synthesis, reactions, mechanisms, homogeneous catalysis, and more
- Informs and updates readers on all the latest developments in the field
- Carefully edited to provide easy-to-read material
Readership
Researchers involved in Organometallic Chemistry from a wide perspective, including synthetic protocols, mechanistic studies and practical applications and to those involved in the use of organometallic complexes in homogeneous catalysis.
.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 27th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128050767
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128047101
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Pedro Perez Serial Editor
Pedro J. Pérez (FRSC) graduated in 1991 under the supervision of Prof. Ernesto Carmona (Univ. Sevilla, Spain). As a Fulbright Scholar, he then joined Prof. Brookhart's group at UNC-Chapel Hill (USA). He started an appointment as Assistant Professor at the Universidad de Huelva (Spain) in 1993, where he has been promoted several times until the current position of Professor in Inorganic Chemistry (since 2005). His work is devoted to the development of organometallic complexes of late transition-metal as well as their use as catalysts for transformations involving hydrocarbons, including olefin modification, carbon-hydrogen bond functionalization, and click chemistry. He has been recognized by the RSC with the 2015 Homogeneous Catalysis Award, and by the RSEQ (Spain) with the 2007 Inorganic Chemistry Award and the 2016 Gold Medal Award. In 2014 he joined the National Academy of Sciences of Spain as Corresponding Member.
Affiliations and Expertise
Homogeneous Catalysis Laboratory, Center for Research in Sustainable Chemistry, Universidad de Huelva, Huelva, Spain