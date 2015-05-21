Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 63
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Coordination and Activation of E-H Bonds (E = B, Al, Ga) at Transition Metal Centres
Ian M. Riddlestone, Joseph A. B. Abdalla and Simon Aldridge
2. Singular Metal Activation of Diboron Compounds
Stephen A. Westcott and Elena Fernández
3. Catalytic Oxidation of Alcohols: Recent Advances
Maximilian N. Kopylovich, Ana P. C. Ribeiro, Elisabete C. B. A. Alegria, Nuno M. R. Martins, Luísa M. D. R. S. Martins and Armando J. L. Pombeiro
4. Acrylates from Alkenes and CO2, the Stuff that Dreams are Made of
Michael Limbach
5. Poly-NHC Complexes of Transition Metals: Recent Applications, New Trends
Andrea Biffis, Marco Baron and Cristina Tubaro
Description
This volume contains authoritative reviews regarding the field of organometallic chemistry. It covers topics in organometallic synthesis, reactions, mechanisms, homogeneous catalysis, and more, and will benefit a wide range of researchers involved in organometallic chemistry, including synthetic protocols, mechanistic studies, and practical applications.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
- Carefully edited to provide easy-to-read material
Readership
Researchers involved in Organometallic Chemistry from a wide perspective, including synthetic protocols, mechanistic studies and practical applications.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 21st May 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128024683
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128022696
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Pedro Perez Serial Editor
Pedro J. Pérez (FRSC) graduated in 1991 under the supervision of Prof. Ernesto Carmona (Univ. Sevilla, Spain). As a Fulbright Scholar, he then joined Prof. Brookhart's group at UNC-Chapel Hill (USA). He started an appointment as Assistant Professor at the Universidad de Huelva (Spain) in 1993, where he has been promoted several times until the current position of Professor in Inorganic Chemistry (since 2005). His work is devoted to the development of organometallic complexes of late transition-metal as well as their use as catalysts for transformations involving hydrocarbons, including olefin modification, carbon-hydrogen bond functionalization, and click chemistry. He has been recognized by the RSC with the 2015 Homogeneous Catalysis Award, and by the RSEQ (Spain) with the 2007 Inorganic Chemistry Award and the 2016 Gold Medal Award. In 2014 he joined the National Academy of Sciences of Spain as Corresponding Member.
Affiliations and Expertise
Homogeneous Catalysis Laboratory, Center for Research in Sustainable Chemistry, Universidad de Huelva, Huelva, Spain