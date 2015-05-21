Advances in Organometallic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128022696, 9780128024683

Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 63

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Pedro Perez
eBook ISBN: 9780128024683
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128022696
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st May 2015
Page Count: 306
Table of Contents

1. Coordination and Activation of E-H Bonds (E = B, Al, Ga) at Transition Metal Centres

Ian M. Riddlestone, Joseph A. B. Abdalla and Simon Aldridge

2. Singular Metal Activation of Diboron Compounds

Stephen A. Westcott and Elena Fernández

3. Catalytic Oxidation of Alcohols: Recent Advances

Maximilian N. Kopylovich, Ana P. C. Ribeiro, Elisabete C. B. A. Alegria, Nuno M. R. Martins, Luísa M. D. R. S. Martins and Armando J. L. Pombeiro

4. Acrylates from Alkenes and CO2, the Stuff that Dreams are Made of

Michael Limbach

5. Poly-NHC Complexes of Transition Metals: Recent Applications, New Trends

Andrea Biffis, Marco Baron and Cristina Tubaro

Description

This volume contains authoritative reviews regarding the field of organometallic chemistry. It covers topics in organometallic synthesis, reactions, mechanisms, homogeneous catalysis, and more, and will benefit a wide range of researchers involved in organometallic chemistry, including synthetic protocols, mechanistic studies, and practical applications.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
  • Carefully edited to provide easy-to-read material

Readership

Researchers involved in Organometallic Chemistry from a wide perspective, including synthetic protocols, mechanistic studies and practical applications.

About the Serial Editors

Pedro Perez

Pedro Perez Serial Editor

Pedro J. Pérez (FRSC) graduated in 1991 under the supervision of Prof. Ernesto Carmona (Univ. Sevilla, Spain). As a Fulbright Scholar, he then joined Prof. Brookhart's group at UNC-Chapel Hill (USA). He started an appointment as Assistant Professor at the Universidad de Huelva (Spain) in 1993, where he has been promoted several times until the current position of Professor in Inorganic Chemistry (since 2005). His work is devoted to the development of organometallic complexes of late transition-metal as well as their use as catalysts for transformations involving hydrocarbons, including olefin modification, carbon-hydrogen bond functionalization, and click chemistry. He has been recognized by the RSC with the 2015 Homogeneous Catalysis Award, and by the RSEQ (Spain) with the 2007 Inorganic Chemistry Award and the 2016 Gold Medal Award. In 2014 he joined the National Academy of Sciences of Spain as Corresponding Member.

Affiliations and Expertise

Homogeneous Catalysis Laboratory, Center for Research in Sustainable Chemistry, Universidad de Huelva, Huelva, Spain

