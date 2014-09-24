Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 62
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter One: Palladium-Mediated Organofluorine Chemistry
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 C—C Coupling Reactions of Fluorinated Reagents
- 3 C—F Activation and Fluorination
- 4 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Two: Normal and Abnormal N-Heterocyclic Carbene Ligands: Similarities and Differences of Mesoionic C–Donor Complexes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction and General Considerations
- 2 Ligand Nomenclature: Abnormal or Mesoionic Carbene Complexes?
- 3 Electronic Considerations
- 4 Reactivity of Complexes with Sterically Comparable Ligands
- 5 Conclusions and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Synthesis and Applications in Catalysis of Metal Complexes with Chelating Phosphinosulfonate Ligands
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Synthetic Routes to Achiral and Racemic Phosphine Sulfonic Acid Prochelates
- 3 Preparation of Scalemic Sulfonate Prochelates
- 4 Applications of Sulfonate Prochelates in Coordination Chemistry
- 5 Applications in Molecular Catalysis
- 6 Application of Metal-Phosphinosulfonate Chelate Complexes in Polymerization
- 7 Recent Contributions
- 8 Conclusions and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: The Mannich Route to Amino-Functionalized [3]Ferrocenophanes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Prolog: Synthesis of Ansa-Zirconocenes by the Mannich Reaction
- 3 [3]Ferrocenophane Synthesis by the Mannich Route
- 4 [3]Ferrocenophane Derived N/P and P/P Chelate Ligands
- 5 [3]Ferrocenophanes in Bio-Organometallic Chemistry
- 6 Frustrated Lewis Pair Chemistry at the [3]Ferrocenophane Framework
- 7 Some Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Organometallic Intermediates of Gold Catalysis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Organogold Intermediates
- 3 Conclusions
- Index
Description
This book contains authoritative reviews regarding the field of Organometallic Chemistry, written by highly qualified experts within the area, and reviewed by other experts before publication. Because of this high standard, AOC is one of the most cited journals in both Organic and Inorganic Chemistry fields.
Readership
Researchers involved in Organometallic Chemistry from a wide perspective, including synthetic protocols, mechanistic studies and practical applications.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 24th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128010846
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128009765
About the Editors
Pedro Perez Editor
Pedro J. Pérez (FRSC) graduated in 1991 under the supervision of Prof. Ernesto Carmona (Univ. Sevilla, Spain). As a Fulbright Scholar, he then joined Prof. Brookhart's group at UNC-Chapel Hill (USA). He started an appointment as Assistant Professor at the Universidad de Huelva (Spain) in 1993, where he has been promoted several times until the current position of Professor in Inorganic Chemistry (since 2005). His work is devoted to the development of organometallic complexes of late transition-metal as well as their use as catalysts for transformations involving hydrocarbons, including olefin modification, carbon-hydrogen bond functionalization, and click chemistry. He has been recognized by the RSC with the 2015 Homogeneous Catalysis Award, and by the RSEQ (Spain) with the 2007 Inorganic Chemistry Award and the 2016 Gold Medal Award. In 2014 he joined the National Academy of Sciences of Spain as Corresponding Member.
Affiliations and Expertise
Homogeneous Catalysis Laboratory, Center for Research in Sustainable Chemistry, Universidad de Huelva, Huelva, Spain