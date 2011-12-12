Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 59
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Chapter 1: Siloles: Part 1: Synthesis, Characterization, and Applications
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Synthetic approaches to siloles
IV. Modification of preformed siloles
V. Oligomers and polymers containing silole units
VI. Siloles in OLEDS: Device fabrication and characteristics
VII. Summary
Chapter 2: Siloles: Part 2: Silaindenes (Benzosiloles) and Silafluorenes (Dibenzosiloles): Synthesis, Characterization, and Applications
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Synthetic Approaches to Silaindenes (Benzosiloles)
IV. Synthetic Routes to Silafluorenes (Dibenzosiloles)
V. Silicon-Bridged Benzene-Heteroarenes
VI. Silicon-Bridged Bithiophenes
VII. Summary
Description
Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry--the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. This widely acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field that has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964.
Key Features
- Fully updated and expanded to reflect recent advances
- Illustrated with pertinent examples from recent literature
- Contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
Readership
Researchers in organic chemistry, the pharmaceutical, agrochemical and chemical industries, academics and individuals researching in these fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 12th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123808516
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123786494
About the Editors
Anthony Hill Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Australian National University, Canberra
Mark J. Fink Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Washington University, St. Louis, MO, USA