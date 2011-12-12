Advances in Organometallic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123786494, 9780123808516

Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 59

1st Edition

Editors: Anthony Hill Mark J. Fink
eBook ISBN: 9780123808516
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123786494
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th December 2011
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

Contributors

Chapter 1: Siloles: Part 1: Synthesis, Characterization, and Applications

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Synthetic approaches to siloles

IV. Modification of preformed siloles

V. Oligomers and polymers containing silole units

VI. Siloles in OLEDS: Device fabrication and characteristics

VII. Summary

Chapter 2: Siloles: Part 2: Silaindenes (Benzosiloles) and Silafluorenes (Dibenzosiloles): Synthesis, Characterization, and Applications

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Synthetic Approaches to Silaindenes (Benzosiloles)

IV. Synthetic Routes to Silafluorenes (Dibenzosiloles)

V. Silicon-Bridged Benzene-Heteroarenes

VI. Silicon-Bridged Bithiophenes

VII. Summary

Description

Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry--the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. This widely acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field that has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964.

Key Features

  • Fully updated and expanded to reflect recent advances
  • Illustrated with pertinent examples from recent literature
  • Contributions from leading authorities and industry experts

Readership

Researchers in organic chemistry, the pharmaceutical, agrochemical and chemical industries, academics and individuals researching in these fields

About the Editors

Anthony Hill Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Australian National University, Canberra

Mark J. Fink Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Washington University, St. Louis, MO, USA

