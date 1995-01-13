Advances in Organobromine Chemistry II, Volume 7

The organic molecules that are used, particularly in the areas of pharmacy and agrochemicals, are becoming more and more complex both in their chemical nature and spacial configuration. A complex molecular structure is inevitably fragile; it cannot be produced under severe conditions (in particular high pressure and temperature). In addition there is a problem of the scale-up of a product from the laboratory to the industrial scale. The control of the reactivity, selectivity, and yield and the use of sufficiently mild industrial conditions are all factors that must be taken into account by industrial chemists. Amongst the tools giving controllable reactivity, selectivity, and relatively mild reaction conditions is bromine. The organic chemistry of bromine sometimes gives surprising selectivities compared to those of chlorine.

This volume which is based on Orgabrom '93, brings together the main contributions presented at this event.