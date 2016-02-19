Advances in Organic Geochemistry is a collection of proceedings presented at the Third International Congress on Organic Geochemistry held in London on September 26-28, 1966. The papers explore advances in organic geochemistry and cover a wide range of topics, from carbon isotope variations in marine sediments to hydrogen isotopic fractionation of water passing through trees. Correlation problems among crude oils and the origin of trace metal enrichment in bituminous shales are also discussed. Comprised of 34 chapters, this volume begins by presenting the results of a carbon isotope study on methane from German coal deposits, followed by an analysis of the significance of carbon isotope variations in marine sediments. Subsequent chapters deal with the geochemical aspects of the occurrence of porphyrins in mineral oils and rocks in West Venezuela; pentacyclic triterpanes from petroleum; geochemical prospecting for petroleum; and the geochemical significance of pore fluid in shales. The nitrogenous constituents of deep-sea sediments are also considered, along with transformations of normal fatty acids in sediments and thermal alteration of organic matter in sediments. This book will be of interest to organic chemists and geochemists.

Carbon Isotope Study on Methane from German Coal Deposits

The Significance of Carbon Isotope Variations in Marine Sediments

Carbon Isotope Effects in Methane Production by Thermal Cracking

Hydrogen Isotopic Fractionation of Water Passing through Trees

Geochemical Aspects of the Occurrence of Porphyrins in West Venezuelan Mineral Oils and Rocks

Researches Concerning Porphyrins and Metal Complexes of Porphyrnis from the Posidonomya Shales of Swabia (BRD) (Abstract)

Pentacyclic Triterpanes from Petroleum and their Significance

Correlation Problems among Crude Oils

Étude sur les Transformations Physiques et Chimiques des Pétroles en Liaison avec les Conditions Géologiques

Influence of Temperature, Pressure and a Clay Mineral on the Evolution of the Chemical Structure of an Aromatic Fraction of a Crude Oil (Abstract)

Influence du Mode d'Échantillonage sur la Composition Chimique des Fractions Légères d'une Huile Brute

Geochemical Prospecting for Petroleum (Abstract)

Application of Data Processing Methods to Geochemical Prospecting for Petroleum

Pore Fluid in Shales and Its Geochemical Significance

Diffusion of Light Paraffin Hydrocarbons in Water from 2°C to 80°C

Origin of Trace Metal Enrichment in Bituminous Shales

Nitrogenous Constituents of Deep-Sea Sediments

Étude des Premiers Stades d'Évolution de la Matière Organique dans des Mares en Milieu Récifal (Polynésie française)

Structural Characteristics of Humic Substances in Recent Lake Sediments

Botanical, Chemical and Microbiological Studies of Peat Accumulation Processes in the Everglades of Florida (Abstract)

Fatty Acids in Sediments Including the Green River Shale (Eocene) and Scottish Torbanite (Carboniferous)

Evidence for Transformations of Normal Fatty Acids in Sediments

The Mechanism of the Generation of Petroleum Hydrocarbons from a Fatty Acid (Abstract)

Thermal Alteration of the Organic Matter in Sediments

Influence de l'Origine des Matières Organiques et de leur Degré d'Évolution sur les Produits de Pyrolyse du Kérogène

Characterization of the Insoluble Organic Matter of Sediments by Pyrolysis

A Laser-Micropyrolysis System for the Study of Organic Sediments and Inclusions (Abstract)

Experimental Diagenesis of the Nautilus Shell

Indications of High-Temperature Processes in Organic Geochemistry

Possible Taxonomic Interpretation of Some Palaeozoic and Pre-Cambrian Carbohydrate Residues

Aliphatic Hydrocarbons from the Pre-Cambrian of North America and South Africa

Hydrocarbons in Meteorites

Primitive Photosynthetic Organisms

On the Synthesis of Peptides under Primitive Earth Conditions

