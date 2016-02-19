Advances in Organic Geochemistry 1968, Volume 31 contains the proceedings of the 4th International Meeting on Organic Geochemistry, held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on September 16-18, 1968. The papers explore advances in several fields of organic geochemistry, including organic compounds found in sediments, geochemistry of coal and petroleum, and organic geochemistry of the oceans. This book is comprised of 39 chapters and begins with a discussion on the distribution of hydrocarbons and fatty acids in living organisms and in sediments, paying particular attention to biological markers and the carbon skeleton concept. The reader is methodically introduced to the mechanisms of formation of petroleum from sediment organic matter; dissolved organic matter in the oceans; the fatty acid content of tasmanites; and identification of steranes and triterpanes from a geological source using capillary gas liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry. The chemistry of coal and crude oil metamorphism is also considered, along with the racemization of amino acids on silicates. The final chapter focuses on carbon polytypism in meteorites. This volume will be useful to organic chemists, geochemists, and all those interested in the field of organic geochemistry.

Table of Contents



Preface

General Lectures

Hydrocarbons and Fatty Acids in Living Organisms and Recent and Ancient Sediments

Essentials of the Petroleum Formation Process are Organic Source Material and a Subsurface Temperature Controlled Chemical Reaction Mechanism

Dissolved Organic Matter in the Oceans

Aktuelle Probleme der Geochemie der Kohle

Papers

Fatty Acids Derived from the Green River Formation Oil Shale by Extractions and Oxidations - A Review

The Fatty Acid Content of Tasmanites

Gas Chromatographic - Mass Spectrometric Identification of Long Chain Hydroxy Acids in Plants and Sediments

Carbohydrate Components of Paleozoic Plants

Identification of Steranes and Triterpanes from a Geological Source by Capillary Gas Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry

Investigations of the Early Precambrian Onverwacht Sedimentary Rocks in South Africa

Enzyme aus bituminosen Schiefern, Braunkohlen und Torfen

Application of Gas Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry to Porphyrin Microanalysis

Etude de la repartition dans un petrole brut des n-paraffines C par C de C1 a C40 a l'aide des tamis moleculaires 5 A et de la C. P. G.

The Predominance of the C22 n-Alkane in Rock Extracts

Determination of C13/C12 Isotope Rations of Individual Higher n-Paraffins from Different Petroleums

The General Scheme of Petroleum and Gas Formation, Alteration and Migration in the Earth's Crust

Some Aspects of the Chemistry of Crude Oil Metamorphism

Interpretation des variations de composition chimique presentees par les bruts des horizons productifs du gisement de Tiguentourine

Geochemical Interpretation of Libyan and North-Saharan Crude Oil Analysis

Classification et caracterisation des petroles bruts soufres

Possibilite d'application des modeles mathematiques de formation du petrole a la prospection dans les bassins sedimentaires

Results of an Experimental Offshore Geochemical Prospection Study

Diffusion of Paraffin, Cycloparaffin and Aromatic Hydrocarbons in Water and some Effects of Salt Concentration

Evolution experimentale d'huiles brutes et de fractions d'huiles brutes sous rinfluence de la temperature, de la pression et de mineraux argileux

The Distribution of Hydrocarbons in the Gasoline Fraction obtained upon Thermocatalysis of Fatty Acids

Coal Rank and Burial-Metamorphic Mineral Facies

The Chemical Aspects of Coal Metamorphism (A Prepared Contribution)

Relation between Distribution of Heavy n-Paraffins and Coalification in Carboniferous Coals from the Saar District, Germany

Untersuchungen zum Gasabspaltevermogen des organischen Materials in Gesteinen und Kohlen des saarlandischen Karbons und Devons

Zur Ubertragbarkeit von Laboratoriums-Untersuchungen auf geochemische Prozesse der Gasbildung aus Steinkohle und iiber den Einfluft von Sauerstoff auf die Gasbildung

The Origin of Gases of Mud Volcanoes and the Regularities of their powerful Eruptions

Uber den Ursprung des Stickstoffs in den Kohlen

Carbon Isotopic Study of Hydrocarbons in Italian Natural Gases

Stable Carbon Isotope Compositions of Graphite and Marble in the Deposit of Kropfmuhl/NE Bavaria

Racemization of Amino Acids on Silicates

Organische Aminoverbindungen in den Gas- und Flussigkeitseinschlussen uranhaltiger Mineralien und deren Bedeutung fiir Transportreaktionen in hydrothermalen Losungen

Coloration rose-carmin dune sepiolite eocene, la quincyte, par des pigments organiques

Accumulation of Microelements in Peat Humic Acids and Coal

Critical Remarks on a Postulated Genetic Relationship between Precambrian Thucholite and Boghead Coal

Carbon Polytypism in Meteorites

