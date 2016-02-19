Advances in Organic Geochemistry 1968
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 4th International Meeting on Organic Geochemistry, Held in Amsterdam, September 16-18, 1968
Advances in Organic Geochemistry 1968, Volume 31 contains the proceedings of the 4th International Meeting on Organic Geochemistry, held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on September 16-18, 1968. The papers explore advances in several fields of organic geochemistry, including organic compounds found in sediments, geochemistry of coal and petroleum, and organic geochemistry of the oceans.
This book is comprised of 39 chapters and begins with a discussion on the distribution of hydrocarbons and fatty acids in living organisms and in sediments, paying particular attention to biological markers and the carbon skeleton concept. The reader is methodically introduced to the mechanisms of formation of petroleum from sediment organic matter; dissolved organic matter in the oceans; the fatty acid content of tasmanites; and identification of steranes and triterpanes from a geological source using capillary gas liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry. The chemistry of coal and crude oil metamorphism is also considered, along with the racemization of amino acids on silicates. The final chapter focuses on carbon polytypism in meteorites. This volume will be useful to organic chemists, geochemists, and all those interested in the field of organic geochemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
General Lectures
Hydrocarbons and Fatty Acids in Living Organisms and Recent and Ancient Sediments
Essentials of the Petroleum Formation Process are Organic Source Material and a Subsurface Temperature Controlled Chemical Reaction Mechanism
Dissolved Organic Matter in the Oceans
Aktuelle Probleme der Geochemie der Kohle
Papers
Fatty Acids Derived from the Green River Formation Oil Shale by Extractions and Oxidations - A Review
The Fatty Acid Content of Tasmanites
Gas Chromatographic - Mass Spectrometric Identification of Long Chain Hydroxy Acids in Plants and Sediments
Carbohydrate Components of Paleozoic Plants
Identification of Steranes and Triterpanes from a Geological Source by Capillary Gas Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry
Investigations of the Early Precambrian Onverwacht Sedimentary Rocks in South Africa
Enzyme aus bituminosen Schiefern, Braunkohlen und Torfen
Application of Gas Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry to Porphyrin Microanalysis
Etude de la repartition dans un petrole brut des n-paraffines C par C de C1 a C40 a l'aide des tamis moleculaires 5 A et de la C. P. G.
The Predominance of the C22 n-Alkane in Rock Extracts
Determination of C13/C12 Isotope Rations of Individual Higher n-Paraffins from Different Petroleums
The General Scheme of Petroleum and Gas Formation, Alteration and Migration in the Earth's Crust
Some Aspects of the Chemistry of Crude Oil Metamorphism
Interpretation des variations de composition chimique presentees par les bruts des horizons productifs du gisement de Tiguentourine
Geochemical Interpretation of Libyan and North-Saharan Crude Oil Analysis
Classification et caracterisation des petroles bruts soufres
Possibilite d'application des modeles mathematiques de formation du petrole a la prospection dans les bassins sedimentaires
Results of an Experimental Offshore Geochemical Prospection Study
Diffusion of Paraffin, Cycloparaffin and Aromatic Hydrocarbons in Water and some Effects of Salt Concentration
Evolution experimentale d'huiles brutes et de fractions d'huiles brutes sous rinfluence de la temperature, de la pression et de mineraux argileux
The Distribution of Hydrocarbons in the Gasoline Fraction obtained upon Thermocatalysis of Fatty Acids
Coal Rank and Burial-Metamorphic Mineral Facies
The Chemical Aspects of Coal Metamorphism (A Prepared Contribution)
Relation between Distribution of Heavy n-Paraffins and Coalification in Carboniferous Coals from the Saar District, Germany
Untersuchungen zum Gasabspaltevermogen des organischen Materials in Gesteinen und Kohlen des saarlandischen Karbons und Devons
Zur Ubertragbarkeit von Laboratoriums-Untersuchungen auf geochemische Prozesse der Gasbildung aus Steinkohle und iiber den Einfluft von Sauerstoff auf die Gasbildung
The Origin of Gases of Mud Volcanoes and the Regularities of their powerful Eruptions
Uber den Ursprung des Stickstoffs in den Kohlen
Carbon Isotopic Study of Hydrocarbons in Italian Natural Gases
Stable Carbon Isotope Compositions of Graphite and Marble in the Deposit of Kropfmuhl/NE Bavaria
Racemization of Amino Acids on Silicates
Organische Aminoverbindungen in den Gas- und Flussigkeitseinschlussen uranhaltiger Mineralien und deren Bedeutung fiir Transportreaktionen in hydrothermalen Losungen
Coloration rose-carmin dune sepiolite eocene, la quincyte, par des pigments organiques
Accumulation of Microelements in Peat Humic Acids and Coal
Critical Remarks on a Postulated Genetic Relationship between Precambrian Thucholite and Boghead Coal
Carbon Polytypism in Meteorites
List of Delegates
Name Index
Subject Index
