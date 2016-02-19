Advances in Organic Geochemistry 1964 contains papers presented at the Second International Congress on Organic Geochemistry at Rueil-Malmaison, France on September 28-30, 1964.

This collection discusses developments made in the field of organic-chemistry and the incorporation of organic matter with clay minerals. To understand the process involved in such association of materials, the text explains the overall reaction between the clay particles and all the organic and inorganic substances in the test solution. The study gives the trace element assemblages found in the Mansfield Marine Band as an example. Another study discusses the occurrence of isoprenoid alkanes in a Precambrian sediment where alkanes and porphyrin pigments, which remain stable for a long time in many geological conditions, can act as biological markers. The paper notes the Marker Bed of the Precambrian Nonesuch Shale Formation in Michigan. The book also presents more research such as those involving the Black Shales of the South-east Sicilian Triassic Basin and the Cretaceous Black Shales of the Cyrenaica Basin. The text then explains the use of electron spin resonance in studying concentrations of free radicals where the results of different measurements made on a Colorado coal are shown on a table. One paper addresses a study of the relative abundance of stable carbon isotopes as pointers to the evolution and genesis of petroleum.

This collection will prove valuable for analytical and organic chemists, chemical engineers, geologists, and students of organic chemistry or geology.