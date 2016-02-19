Advances in Organic Geochemistry 1964
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Meeting in Rueil-Malmaison, 1964
Description
Advances in Organic Geochemistry 1964 contains papers presented at the Second International Congress on Organic Geochemistry at Rueil-Malmaison, France on September 28-30, 1964.
This collection discusses developments made in the field of organic-chemistry and the incorporation of organic matter with clay minerals. To understand the process involved in such association of materials, the text explains the overall reaction between the clay particles and all the organic and inorganic substances in the test solution. The study gives the trace element assemblages found in the Mansfield Marine Band as an example. Another study discusses the occurrence of isoprenoid alkanes in a Precambrian sediment where alkanes and porphyrin pigments, which remain stable for a long time in many geological conditions, can act as biological markers. The paper notes the Marker Bed of the Precambrian Nonesuch Shale Formation in Michigan. The book also presents more research such as those involving the Black Shales of the South-east Sicilian Triassic Basin and the Cretaceous Black Shales of the Cyrenaica Basin. The text then explains the use of electron spin resonance in studying concentrations of free radicals where the results of different measurements made on a Colorado coal are shown on a table. One paper addresses a study of the relative abundance of stable carbon isotopes as pointers to the evolution and genesis of petroleum.
This collection will prove valuable for analytical and organic chemists, chemical engineers, geologists, and students of organic chemistry or geology.
Table of Contents
Preface
The Incorporation of Soluble Organic Matter into Sediments and Its Effect on Trace-element Assemblages
Komplexuntersuchung zur Frage des Bituminierungsprozesses in Sedimenten
Occurrence of Isoprenoid Alkanes in a Precambrian Sediment
Organisch—chemische Untersuchungen im Posidonienschiefer Schwabens
Etudes géochimiques sur les "schistes cartons" du Toarcien du bassin de Paris
Relationship between Geochemical Parameters in the Black Shales of the South-east Sicilian Triassic Basin
Geochemical Studies on the Cretaceous Black Shales of the Cyrenaica Basin
Nouvelles méthodes d'analyse des substances bitumineuses
Un exemple intéressant de houillification dans le bassin Lorrain et ses prolongements
The Use of Electronic Spin Resonance for Studying the History of Certain Organic Sediments
Sur les acides humiques extraits d'une tourbe acide: étude de leurs propriétés, et de leur aptitude à fixer et transporter Turanium
Observations sedimentologiques et géochimiques sur le bassin Permien de Lodève
Observation microscopique des effects des radiations dans les matières organiques solides
Etude sur les "paraffines" du pétrole
The Origin of the Light Paraffins in Crude Oils in the Light of Composition Patterns
Some Regularities of Group and Structural Composition of Polish Crude Oils, and Their Geochemical Interpretation
Comparaison entre les porphyrines extraites de la roche-reservoir (argues silicifiées) d'Ozouri (Gabon) et celles de Thuile
Evidence of Dual Hydrocarbon Migration and Its General Meaning (an Example from the Hardesse Oil Field, Gifhorn Trough, Germany)
Diffusion of Methane, Ethane, Propane and n-Butane in Water
Essais sur revolution de petrole à faible témperature en presence de mineraux
Measurements of C13/C12 Isotope Ratios on Italian Natural Gases and their Geochemical Interpretation
Complexes metalliques dans les bruts: relation entre azote et métaux dans Textrait acide des residus
Contribution à la géochimie de surface sur le permis de Colomb-Béchar (Sahara)
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483157115