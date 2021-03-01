Advances in Organic Farming

Organic Farm Management: Agronomic Soil Management Practices is the first book to focus on the integrated interactions between soil-plant-microbe-environment elements in light of the ecosystem function. There are many concerns about how long farming will continue using current conventional methods as continued chemical use degrades the soil and the environment. Addressing the question “Under what circumstances does information on nutrient management for sustainability add to the predictive power of agro-ecosystem processes?”, this book explores critical biogeochemical cycles, and their potential responses to current and impending environmental change as well as highlighting the factors that determine this nexus in space and time for sustainable crop production.

In the simplest terms, organic growing or farming is based on maintaining a living soil with a diverse population of micro and macro soil organisms. Organic matter (OM) is maintained in the soil through the addition of compost, animal manure, and green manures and the avoidance of excess mechanization. Another common aspect of OF is growing plants without synthetic fertilizers or pest control chemicals. This approach usually includes the desire for organic agriculture to be economically, environmentally and socially sustainable and based on integrated production systems.

OF is both challenging and exciting, as its practice of “feeding the soil, not the plant” provides opportunity to better understand why some growing methods might be preferred over others. This book covers all these wider aspects and explains sustainable nutrient management under OF or organic agriculture. It focuses on the role of nutrient management in sustaining the ecosystems globally, including relevant issues such as remediation of polluted soils; conservation practices; degradation of pollutants; biofertilizers; and biopesticides to integration of mineral fertilization in sustainable crop production system, reclamation of problematic soils, and combating climate change.

