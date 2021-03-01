Advances in Organic Farming
1st Edition
Agronomic Soil Management Practices
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Organic Farm Management: Agronomic Soil Management Practices is the first book to focus on the integrated interactions between soil-plant-microbe-environment elements in light of the ecosystem function. There are many concerns about how long farming will continue using current conventional methods as continued chemical use degrades the soil and the environment. Addressing the question “Under what circumstances does information on nutrient management for sustainability add to the predictive power of agro-ecosystem processes?”, this book explores critical biogeochemical cycles, and their potential responses to current and impending environmental change as well as highlighting the factors that determine this nexus in space and time for sustainable crop production.
In the simplest terms, organic growing or farming is based on maintaining a living soil with a diverse population of micro and macro soil organisms. Organic matter (OM) is maintained in the soil through the addition of compost, animal manure, and green manures and the avoidance of excess mechanization. Another common aspect of OF is growing plants without synthetic fertilizers or pest control chemicals. This approach usually includes the desire for organic agriculture to be economically, environmentally and socially sustainable and based on integrated production systems.
OF is both challenging and exciting, as its practice of “feeding the soil, not the plant” provides opportunity to better understand why some growing methods might be preferred over others. This book covers all these wider aspects and explains sustainable nutrient management under OF or organic agriculture. It focuses on the role of nutrient management in sustaining the ecosystems globally, including relevant issues such as remediation of polluted soils; conservation practices; degradation of pollutants; biofertilizers; and biopesticides to integration of mineral fertilization in sustainable crop production system, reclamation of problematic soils, and combating climate change.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive overview of recent advances and new developments in the field OF research within a relevant theoretical framework
- Highlights the scope of the inexpensive and improved management practices
- Focuses on the role of nutrient management in sustaining the ecosystems
Readership
Academics and R&D professionals in industries related with Agronomy/ Agronomic Soil Science/Biocontrol/ Plant pathology/ Agricultural biotechnology
Table of Contents
- Concept and global scenario of organic farming
2. Soil fertility in organic farming
3. Microbial community structure in organic farming and management
4. Microbial biostimulants under organic farming management
5. Conservative agricultural practices (CAPs) under organic farming
6. Role of unculturable microbes in organic farming production
7. Remediation of salt affected soils through microbes to promote organic farming
8. Organic plant nutrient, protection and production management
9. Towards the soil micronutrient availability under organic farming
10. Biofertilizers and biopesticides in organic farming
11. Towards the mitigation of biotic and abiotic stress through plant growth promoting rhizobacteria
12. Organic farming with management software
13. Outlooks of nanotechnology in organic farming management
14. Towards the quality and healthy organic production system
15. Organic oilseed production
16. Organic vegetable production and its impact on soil, environment and society
17. Towards the organic product certification
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128223581
About the Editors
Vijay Meena
Vijay Singh Meena is currently working as a soil scientist in the ICAR-Vivekananda Institute of Hill Agriculture, Almora, Uttarakhand. He obtained his B.Sc. (AG.) from SKRAU, Bikaner, Rajasthan, M.Sc. (AG.) and Ph.D. (AG.) with specialization in Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry from Banaras Hindu University (The Capital of Knowledge), Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India. He has completed vital work on potassium-solubilizing microbes, soil biological fertility, rhizospheric chemistry, and conservation agriculture, and has published more than 30 original research articles in national and international peer-reviewed journals. In addition, he has published four books and eleven book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
ICAR-Vivekananda Institute of Hill Agriculture, Almora, Uttarakhand
Sunita Meena
Sunita Kumari Meena, Ph.D., is Assistant Professor (Soil Science) at the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Pusa-Samastipur (Bihar), India. She served as a research scholar at both Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) and at ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi and received several fellowships and awards based on her work in soil science. She has published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, Ecological Engineering, Scientia Horticulturae, Environmental Science and Pollution Research and Biocatalysis and Agricultural Biotechnology as well as contributing chapters to books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Pusa-Samastipur (Bihar), India
Amitava Rakshit
AmitavaRakshit, an IIT, Kharagpur alumnus is presently the faculty member in the Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry at Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Banaras Hindu University(IAS, BHU). Dr.Rakshit worked in the Department of Agriculture, Government of West Bengal in administration and extension roles. He has visited Scandinavia, Europe and Africa pertaining to his research work and presentation. He was awarded with TWAS Nxt Fellow (Italy) ,BiovisionNxt Fellow (France), Darwin Now Bursary(British Council),Young achiever award and Best Teacher’s Award at UG and PG level . He is serving as review college member of British Ecological Society, London since 2011. He is an active member of Global Forum on Food Security and Nutrition of FAO, Rome and Commission on Ecosystem Management of International Union for Conservation of Nature. He has published 70 research papers, 35 book chapters, 28 popular articles, one manual and co authored twenty books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (IAS, BHU)
Johnson Stanley
Dr. Stanley was born on 8th October, 1980 at Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, India. He is graduated in Agriculture from Agricultural College and Research Institute, Killikulam and did his M.Sc and Ph.D in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore. He joined Agricultural Research Service (ARS 2005) of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi in 2008 and currently working as Senior Scientist (Agricultural Entomology) in ICAR-VPKAS, Almora, Uttarakhand. He is working on the integrated management of agricultural pests especially using bioagents and pheromones. He is also working on pesticide toxicity to non-target organisms i.e, biocontrol agents and other beneficial insects/ organisms. He is also working on pollinator management. He has successfully completed four research projects and five projects are currently being handled including projects of FAO, DST, NASF etc. He has published more than 40 research papers, 3 books and 6 book chapters. He has filed three patents and two of his technologies are commercialized for mass production and use.
Affiliations and Expertise
ICAR-VPKAS, Almora, Uttarakhand
Srinivasa Rao
Born in Anigandlapadu, Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on 4 October 1965. Educated at ZP High School, Anigandlapadu, 1975-80; SGS College Jaggaiahpet, 1980-82; Agricultural College, Bapatla, 1982-88; Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, 1988-92; Tel-Aviv University, Israel, 1998-99; B.Sc (Ag) 1982; M.Sc(Ag) 1988; Ph.D 1992; Post-Doctoral 1999. Dr. Rao is currently working as a Director, ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, before that he has served as a Scientist, Indian Institute of Soil Science, Bhopal, 1992-98; Senior Scientist, Indian Institute of Pulses Research, Kanpur and Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture, Hyderabad, 1998-2006; Principal Scientist, 2006-13 and Project Coordinator, All India Coordinated Research Project for Dryland Agriculture, Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture, Hyderabad (CRIDA), Hyderabad, 2013-14; Deputation to International Crop Research Institute for Semi Arid Tropics, Patancheru, 2006-2008; Director, ICAR-Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture, Hyderabad, 2014-17.
Affiliations and Expertise
ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.