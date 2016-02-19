Advances in Oral Biology
1st Edition
Volume 4
Advances in Oral Biology, Volume 4 emphasizes the development of clinical laboratory tests in the diagnosis and treatment of oral disease. This book discusses the use of computer techniques in the study of growth; factors controlling apatite crystallization, with particular reference to the effect of fluoride and accompanying ions; biochemistry of the dental plaque; and antigens of oral bacteria. The central nervous system responses to tooth pulp stimulation and their modification by drugs; effects of corticosteroids on the dental pulp; and biophysical approach to epithelial cell interactions with teeth are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the cell renewal, with special reference to the gingival epithelium; biochemical assay of heterogeneous soft tissues of the oral cavity; and microradiography of oral tissues. This publication is valuable to dental practitioners, as well as students concerned with oral biology.
Use of Computer Techniques in the Study of Growth
I. Introduction
II. Types of Problems
III. Use of Computers
IV. Present Uses of Computers in Child Growth Studies
V. Future Possibilities
References
Factors Controlling Apatite Crystallization, with Particular Reference to the Effect of Fluoride and Accompanying Ions
I. Introduction
II. Nucleation
III. Geochemical Crystallization of Apatites
IV. Biological Mineralization in the Calcium Phosphate System
V. Synthetic Preparations of Calcium Phosphate Crystals and Studies of Properties of Pure Substances
VI. Structural Changes Induced b y Foreign Ions
VII. Crystallochemical View of Biological Mineralized Tissues
VIII. General Discussion and Summary
References
Biochemistry of the Dental Plaque
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Structure of the Dental Plaque
III. Mechanism of Acquired Pellicle and Plaque Formation
IV. Metabolism of Dental Plaque
V. Effect of the Acid-Base Metabolism of the Plaque on the Calcium Phosphate Exchange at the Enamel-Saliva Interface
VI. Mineralization of the Dental Plaque
VII. Summary
References
Antigens of Oral Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Structure of the Bacterial Cell
III. Aspects of Immunology
IV. Streptococci
V. Lactobacilli
VI. Filamentous Bacteria
VII. Veillonellae
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Central Nervous System Responses to Tooth Pulp Stimulation and Their Modification by Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Brain Stem Responses
III. Telencephalic Responses
IV. Drug Effects on Responses to Tooth Pulp Stimulation
V. Concluding Remarks
VI. Summary
References
The Effects of Corticosteroids on the Dental Pulp
I. Introduction
II. Material and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Practical Conclusions
References
A Biophysical Approach to Epithelial Cell Interactions with Teeth
I. Introduction
II. Terminology
III. The Gingival Sulcus and Sulcular Epithelium
IV. The Tooth Surface
V. Contents of the Gingival Sulcus
VI. Relevant Aspects of the Peripheral Regions of Cells
VII. Junctional Regions of Epithelial Cells
VIII. Cell Surface Charge
IX. Enzyme Activity near Surfaces
X. Biophysical Aspects of Cell Contact Phenomena
XI. Review of Studies on Epithelial Attachment
References
Cell Renewal, with Special Reference to the Gingival Epithelium
I. Cell Renewal
II. Renewal of Gingival Epithelium
III. Conclusions
References
Biochemical Assay of Heterogeneous Soft Tissues of the Oral Cavity
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Findings
IV. Summary
References
Microradiography of Oral Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Aspects
III. Historical Account
IV. Applications
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
