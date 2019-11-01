Advances in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323708982

Advances in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Volume 31-4

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780323708982
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Description

This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America is devoted to Advances in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and is edited by Drs. Jose M. Marchena, Jonathan Shum and Jonathon S. Jundt. Articles will include: Virtual Surgical Planning for Maxillofacial Surgery; Surgical Navigation for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; Real Time Adjuncts for Dental Implant Placement; New Technologies for Tissue Cutting; Minimally Invasive Maxillofacial Surgery; Conservative Approaches to Benign Pathology; Tissue Engineering; Patient-Specific Implants; Practice Management in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; Advances in Anesthesia Monitoring; Advances in Surgical Training: Simulation; Advances in Functioning Imaging; and more!

Details

