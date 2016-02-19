Advances in Optical and Electron Microscopy, Volume 12
1st Edition
Table of Contents
G. Mollenstedt, The Invention of the Electron Fresnal Interference Biprism. H. Lichte, Electron Image Plane Off-Axis Holography of Atom Structures. P. Kruit, Magnetic Through-the-Lens Detection in Electron Microscopy and Spectroscopy, Part I. L. Dubbeldam, Advances in Voltage Contrast Detectors in Scanning Electron Microscopes. D.W. Pohl, Scanning Near-Field Optical Microscopy (SNOM). J. Hartikuinen, J. Jaarinen, and M. Luukkala, Microscopic Thermal Wave Non-destructive Testing.
Description
The volumes in this series cover the progress and innovation in optical and electron microscopy at a fundamental level. It is aimed at microscopists and researchers not only interested in microscope instrumentation but also in applications ranging from biological techniques to materials research and industrial inspection.
Readership
Microscopists, applied physicists, metallurgists, materials scientists, and electrical and electronic engineers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 14th December 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288000
About the Serial Editors
Charles Sheppard Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Sydney, Australia