Advances in Optical and Electron Microscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120299126, 9781483288000

Advances in Optical and Electron Microscopy, Volume 12

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Charles Sheppard
Editors: T Mulvey
eBook ISBN: 9781483288000
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th December 1990
Page Count: 376
Table of Contents

G. Mollenstedt, The Invention of the Electron Fresnal Interference Biprism. H. Lichte, Electron Image Plane Off-Axis Holography of Atom Structures. P. Kruit, Magnetic Through-the-Lens Detection in Electron Microscopy and Spectroscopy, Part I. L. Dubbeldam, Advances in Voltage Contrast Detectors in Scanning Electron Microscopes. D.W. Pohl, Scanning Near-Field Optical Microscopy (SNOM). J. Hartikuinen, J. Jaarinen, and M. Luukkala, Microscopic Thermal Wave Non-destructive Testing.

Description

The volumes in this series cover the progress and innovation in optical and electron microscopy at a fundamental level. It is aimed at microscopists and researchers not only interested in microscope instrumentation but also in applications ranging from biological techniques to materials research and industrial inspection.

Readership

Microscopists, applied physicists, metallurgists, materials scientists, and electrical and electronic engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483288000

About the Serial Editors

Charles Sheppard Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Sydney, Australia

About the Editors

T Mulvey Editor

