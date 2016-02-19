Advances in Optical and Electron Microscopy, Volume 11

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Instrumentation and Operation for High-Resolution Electron Microscopy

I. Introduction

II. Instrumentation

A. The Electron Source

B. Electron Lenses

C. Specimen Stages

D. Viewing and Recording Systems

E. Complete Systems

III. Image Formation

A. Transfer Theory and Envelope Functions

B. Definitions of Resolution

C. Weak Phase Objects

D. Multi-Slice Simulations and Thicker Materials

IV. Imaging Modes

A. Axial-Illumination Bright-Field

B. Tilted-Illumination Bright-Field

C. Tilted-Illumination Dark-Field

D. Hollow-Cone

V. Important Parameters

A. Image Magnification

B. Diffraction Pattern and Camera Length

C. Crystal Alignment

D. Incident Beam Alignment

E. Objective Lens Focus

F. Spherical Aberration

G. Objective Lens Astigmatism

H. Spread of Focus

I. Illumination Angle

VI. Concurrent Developments

A. Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy

B. Convergent Beam and Micro-Diffraction

C. Microanalysis

D. Ultrahigh Vacuum

E. On-Line Image Processing

F. Radiation Damage

VII. Conclusion

References

Electron Microscopy of Surface Structure

I. History of Surface Imaging by Conventional Transmission Electron Microscopy

II. Ultrahigh-Vacuum Electron Microscope Techniques for Surface Studies

A. Ultrahigh-Vacuum Conditions

B. In Situ Specimen Treatment Facilities

C. Specimen Holders

D. Analytical Equipment

E. Image Recording Systems

III. Characteristics of Observations and Results

A. Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) and Transmission Electron Diffraction (TED)

B. Reflection Electron Microscopy (REM) and Reflection High-Energy Electron Diffraction (RHEED)

IV. Summary and Concluding Remarks

References

Notes Added in Proof

Ion Probe Microscopy

I. Introduction

A. Physical Background

B. General Experimental Arrangement

II. Ion Sources

A. Plasma Sources

B. Surface Ionization Sources

C. Field Ion Sources

III. Mass Separation of Primary Ions

IV. Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry with High Lateral Resolution

A. Ion Emission Microscopy

B. Ion Microprobes

V. Secondary Ion Collection

A. Correlation between Sample Consumption and Sensitivity

B. Transmission in Ion Microscopy

C. Transmission in Ion Microprobes

VI. Applications

VII. Conclusion

References

Acoustic Microscopy

I. Introduction

II. Principle of Operation

III. Imaging Modes

IV. Quantitative Methods

V. Biological Applications and Near-Surface Imaging of Solids

VI. Interior Imaging

VII. Towards Higher Resolution

VIII. Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Appendix

Index