Advances in Optical and Electron Microscopy, Volume 11
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Instrumentation and Operation for High-Resolution Electron Microscopy
I. Introduction
II. Instrumentation
A. The Electron Source
B. Electron Lenses
C. Specimen Stages
D. Viewing and Recording Systems
E. Complete Systems
III. Image Formation
A. Transfer Theory and Envelope Functions
B. Definitions of Resolution
C. Weak Phase Objects
D. Multi-Slice Simulations and Thicker Materials
IV. Imaging Modes
A. Axial-Illumination Bright-Field
B. Tilted-Illumination Bright-Field
C. Tilted-Illumination Dark-Field
D. Hollow-Cone
V. Important Parameters
A. Image Magnification
B. Diffraction Pattern and Camera Length
C. Crystal Alignment
D. Incident Beam Alignment
E. Objective Lens Focus
F. Spherical Aberration
G. Objective Lens Astigmatism
H. Spread of Focus
I. Illumination Angle
VI. Concurrent Developments
A. Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy
B. Convergent Beam and Micro-Diffraction
C. Microanalysis
D. Ultrahigh Vacuum
E. On-Line Image Processing
F. Radiation Damage
VII. Conclusion
References
Electron Microscopy of Surface Structure
I. History of Surface Imaging by Conventional Transmission Electron Microscopy
II. Ultrahigh-Vacuum Electron Microscope Techniques for Surface Studies
A. Ultrahigh-Vacuum Conditions
B. In Situ Specimen Treatment Facilities
C. Specimen Holders
D. Analytical Equipment
E. Image Recording Systems
III. Characteristics of Observations and Results
A. Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) and Transmission Electron Diffraction (TED)
B. Reflection Electron Microscopy (REM) and Reflection High-Energy Electron Diffraction (RHEED)
IV. Summary and Concluding Remarks
References
Notes Added in Proof
Ion Probe Microscopy
I. Introduction
A. Physical Background
B. General Experimental Arrangement
II. Ion Sources
A. Plasma Sources
B. Surface Ionization Sources
C. Field Ion Sources
III. Mass Separation of Primary Ions
IV. Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry with High Lateral Resolution
A. Ion Emission Microscopy
B. Ion Microprobes
V. Secondary Ion Collection
A. Correlation between Sample Consumption and Sensitivity
B. Transmission in Ion Microscopy
C. Transmission in Ion Microprobes
VI. Applications
VII. Conclusion
References
Acoustic Microscopy
I. Introduction
II. Principle of Operation
III. Imaging Modes
IV. Quantitative Methods
V. Biological Applications and Near-Surface Imaging of Solids
VI. Interior Imaging
VII. Towards Higher Resolution
VIII. Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Appendix
Index
Description
Advances in Optical and Electron Microscopy, Volume 11 compiles papers on the important developments in optical and electron microscopy. This book discusses the instrumentation and operation for high-resolution electron microscopy; diffraction pattern and camera length; and electron microscopy of surface structure. The history of surface imaging by conventional transmission electron microscopy; ion probe microscopy; and secondary ion mass spectrometry with high lateral resolution are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the acoustic microscopy; quantitative methods; biological applications and near-surface imaging of solids; and interior imaging. This publication is a beneficial to students and individuals researching on optical and electron microscopy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th January 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483282244