Advances in Optical and Electron Microscopy - 1st Edition

Advances in Optical and Electron Microscopy, Volume 11

1st Edition

Editors: T Mulvey C. J. R. Sheppard
eBook ISBN: 9781483282244
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1989
Page Count: 198
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Instrumentation and Operation for High-Resolution Electron Microscopy

I. Introduction

II. Instrumentation

A. The Electron Source

B. Electron Lenses

C. Specimen Stages

D. Viewing and Recording Systems

E. Complete Systems

III. Image Formation

A. Transfer Theory and Envelope Functions

B. Definitions of Resolution

C. Weak Phase Objects

D. Multi-Slice Simulations and Thicker Materials

IV. Imaging Modes

A. Axial-Illumination Bright-Field

B. Tilted-Illumination Bright-Field

C. Tilted-Illumination Dark-Field

D. Hollow-Cone

V. Important Parameters

A. Image Magnification

B. Diffraction Pattern and Camera Length

C. Crystal Alignment

D. Incident Beam Alignment

E. Objective Lens Focus

F. Spherical Aberration

G. Objective Lens Astigmatism

H. Spread of Focus

I. Illumination Angle

VI. Concurrent Developments

A. Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy

B. Convergent Beam and Micro-Diffraction

C. Microanalysis

D. Ultrahigh Vacuum

E. On-Line Image Processing

F. Radiation Damage

VII. Conclusion

References

Electron Microscopy of Surface Structure

I. History of Surface Imaging by Conventional Transmission Electron Microscopy

II. Ultrahigh-Vacuum Electron Microscope Techniques for Surface Studies

A. Ultrahigh-Vacuum Conditions

B. In Situ Specimen Treatment Facilities

C. Specimen Holders

D. Analytical Equipment

E. Image Recording Systems

III. Characteristics of Observations and Results

A. Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) and Transmission Electron Diffraction (TED)

B. Reflection Electron Microscopy (REM) and Reflection High-Energy Electron Diffraction (RHEED)

IV. Summary and Concluding Remarks

References

Notes Added in Proof

Ion Probe Microscopy

I. Introduction

A. Physical Background

B. General Experimental Arrangement

II. Ion Sources

A. Plasma Sources

B. Surface Ionization Sources

C. Field Ion Sources

III. Mass Separation of Primary Ions

IV. Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry with High Lateral Resolution

A. Ion Emission Microscopy

B. Ion Microprobes

V. Secondary Ion Collection

A. Correlation between Sample Consumption and Sensitivity

B. Transmission in Ion Microscopy

C. Transmission in Ion Microprobes

VI. Applications

VII. Conclusion

References

Acoustic Microscopy

I. Introduction

II. Principle of Operation

III. Imaging Modes

IV. Quantitative Methods

V. Biological Applications and Near-Surface Imaging of Solids

VI. Interior Imaging

VII. Towards Higher Resolution

VIII. Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Appendix

Index

Description

Advances in Optical and Electron Microscopy, Volume 11 compiles papers on the important developments in optical and electron microscopy. This book discusses the instrumentation and operation for high-resolution electron microscopy; diffraction pattern and camera length; and electron microscopy of surface structure. The history of surface imaging by conventional transmission electron microscopy; ion probe microscopy; and secondary ion mass spectrometry with high lateral resolution are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the acoustic microscopy; quantitative methods; biological applications and near-surface imaging of solids; and interior imaging. This publication is a beneficial to students and individuals researching on optical and electron microscopy.

Details

No. of pages:
198
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483282244

