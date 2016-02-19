Advances in Optical and Electron Microscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120299133, 9780080915982

Advances in Optical and Electron Microscopy, Volume 13

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Tom Mulvey Charles Sheppard
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120299133
eBook ISBN: 9780080915982
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th February 1994
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
27100.00
20325.00
18970.00
20325.00
21680.00
20325.00
20325.00
21680.00
264.50
198.38
185.15
198.38
211.60
198.38
198.38
211.60
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Microscopists, applied physicists, metallurgists, materials scientists, electrical and electronic engineers.

Description

Volumes in this series cover progress and innovation in optical and electron microscopy at a fundamental level aimed at microscopists, and researchers interested in microscope instrumentation and applications rangingfrom biological techniques to materials research and industrial inspection.

Key Features

  • Covers recent advances in microscopical techniques
  • Applicable to researchers in microscope instrumentation and to users in a range of disciplines, including biology, materials research and development, non-destructive testing, and the electronics service industry

Readership

Microscopists, applied physicists, metallurgists, materials scientists, electrical and electronic engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120299133
eBook ISBN:
9780080915982

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Tom Mulvey Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Aston University, Department of Electronic Engineering and Applied Physics, U.K.

Charles Sheppard Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Sydney, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.