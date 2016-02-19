Advances in Optical and Electron Microscopy, Volume 13
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Tom Mulvey Charles Sheppard
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120299133
eBook ISBN: 9780080915982
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th February 1994
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents
Microscopists, applied physicists, metallurgists, materials scientists, electrical and electronic engineers.
Description
Volumes in this series cover progress and innovation in optical and electron microscopy at a fundamental level aimed at microscopists, and researchers interested in microscope instrumentation and applications rangingfrom biological techniques to materials research and industrial inspection.
Key Features
- Covers recent advances in microscopical techniques
- Applicable to researchers in microscope instrumentation and to users in a range of disciplines, including biology, materials research and development, non-destructive testing, and the electronics service industry
Readership
Microscopists, applied physicists, metallurgists, materials scientists, electrical and electronic engineers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 4th February 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120299133
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080915982
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Tom Mulvey Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Aston University, Department of Electronic Engineering and Applied Physics, U.K.
Charles Sheppard Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Sydney, Australia
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.