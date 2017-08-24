Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323554039, 9780323554046

Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry, Volume 2017

1st Edition

Authors: Myron Yanoff Jesse Berry Alan Crandall Paul Freeman Ronni Lieberman Joseph Ortiz Leonard Press Aparna Ramasubramanian Narsing Rao Madhura Tamhankar An Vo Allan Wulc
eBook ISBN: 9780323554046
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323554039
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th August 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry reviews the most current practices in both ophthalmology and optometry. A distinguished editorial board, headed by Dr. Myron Yanoff, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy and invites expert ophthalmologists and optometrists to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. Topics covered this volume include, but are not limited to, technology in the evolution of eye care, myopia, anti-VEGF medications in retinopathy of prematurity, current management of retinoblastoma, secondary angle-closure glaucoma, management of conjunctival bleb leaks, newer therapies for giant cell arteritis, nystagmus, corneal crosslinking, corneal inlays for treatment of presbyopia, orbital floor management, refinements in the conjunctivomullerectomy procedure, emerging intraocular infections of global significance, and recent advances in ocular imaging, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323554046
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323554039

About the Authors

Myron Yanoff Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Drexel University College of Medicine, Adjunct Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Jesse Berry Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Alan Crandall Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Senior Vice Chair of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences Director of Glaucoma and Cataract

Paul Freeman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Faculty, Pennsylvania College of Optometry, Philadelphia; Chief of Low Vision Services, Department of Ophthalmology, Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA

Ronni Lieberman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Joseph Ortiz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Medicine Drexel University

Leonard Press Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Optometric Director, The Vision and Learning Center, Fair Lawn, NJ; Associate Medical Staff, St. Lawrence Rehabilitation Hospital, USA

Aparna Ramasubramanian Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Louisville Louisville

Narsing Rao Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Ophthalmology and Pathology

Madhura Tamhankar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor

An Vo Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Moore Eye Institute

Allan Wulc Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Pennsylvania,Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.