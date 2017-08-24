Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry, Volume 2017
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry reviews the most current practices in both ophthalmology and optometry. A distinguished editorial board, headed by Dr. Myron Yanoff, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy and invites expert ophthalmologists and optometrists to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. Topics covered this volume include, but are not limited to, technology in the evolution of eye care, myopia, anti-VEGF medications in retinopathy of prematurity, current management of retinoblastoma, secondary angle-closure glaucoma, management of conjunctival bleb leaks, newer therapies for giant cell arteritis, nystagmus, corneal crosslinking, corneal inlays for treatment of presbyopia, orbital floor management, refinements in the conjunctivomullerectomy procedure, emerging intraocular infections of global significance, and recent advances in ocular imaging, among others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 24th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323554046
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323554039
About the Authors
Myron Yanoff Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Drexel University College of Medicine, Adjunct Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Jesse Berry Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Alan Crandall Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Senior Vice Chair of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences Director of Glaucoma and Cataract
Paul Freeman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Faculty, Pennsylvania College of Optometry, Philadelphia; Chief of Low Vision Services, Department of Ophthalmology, Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA
Ronni Lieberman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Joseph Ortiz Author
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Medicine Drexel University
Leonard Press Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Optometric Director, The Vision and Learning Center, Fair Lawn, NJ; Associate Medical Staff, St. Lawrence Rehabilitation Hospital, USA
Aparna Ramasubramanian Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Louisville Louisville
Narsing Rao Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ophthalmology and Pathology
Madhura Tamhankar Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor
An Vo Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Moore Eye Institute
Allan Wulc Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Pennsylvania,Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania