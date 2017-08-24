Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry, Volume 2017

Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry reviews the most current practices in both ophthalmology and optometry. A distinguished editorial board, headed by Dr. Myron Yanoff, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy and invites expert ophthalmologists and optometrists to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. Topics covered this volume include, but are not limited to, technology in the evolution of eye care, myopia, anti-VEGF medications in retinopathy of prematurity, current management of retinoblastoma, secondary angle-closure glaucoma, management of conjunctival bleb leaks, newer therapies for giant cell arteritis, nystagmus, corneal crosslinking, corneal inlays for treatment of presbyopia, orbital floor management, refinements in the conjunctivomullerectomy procedure, emerging intraocular infections of global significance, and recent advances in ocular imaging, among others.