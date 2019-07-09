Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry, 2019, Volume 4-1
1st Edition
Editor-in-Chiefs: Myron Yanoff,
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323711999
eBook ISBN: 9780323712002
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th July 2019
Description
Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry reviews the most current practices in both ophthalmology and optometry. A distinguished editorial board, headed by Dr. Myron Yanoff, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy and invites expert ophthalmologists and optometrists to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. Broken into sections, the the third Volume in the series covers topics within each of the following categories: Optometry, Cataracts, Pediatrics, Ophthalmic Pathology & Ocular Oncology, Vitreoretinal Disease, Glaucoma, Neuro-ophthalmology, Oculoplastics, and Uveitis.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 9th July 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323711999
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323712002
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Myron Yanoff, Editor-in-Chief
