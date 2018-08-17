Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry, 2018 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323641746, 9780323641753

Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry, 2018, Volume 3-1

1st Edition

Authors: Myron Yanoff
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323641746
eBook ISBN: 9780323641753
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th August 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Optimizing Visual Performance for Sport

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Its Applications in Vision and Eye Care

Virtual Reality Applications in Vision Therapy Pediatric

Prediction Models for Retinopathy of Prematurity

Collagen Cross-linking in Children

Automated Vision Screening in Children

Ophthalmic Pathology & Ocular Oncology

Localized Toxicity from Intraocular Chemotherapy in Retinoblastoma

Topical Chemotherapy and the Evolving Role of the Biopsy for OSSN

Evidence for Dose De-Escalation in Brachytherapy Treatment for Choroidal Melanoma Vitreoretinal Disease

Recent Innovations in Drug Delivery for Retinal Diseases

Advances in Retinal Imaging

Update and Advances in Geographic and Dry ARMD Glaucoma

Excimer Laser Trabeculostomy (ELT), Laser based MIGS

Needle Revision of Filtration Blebs

Treatment of Refractory Glaucoma Neuro-ophthalmology

Cranial Nerve Palsies- What's New Cornea and External Diseases

Small-Incision Lenticule Extraction

Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Keratoplasty Oculoplastics

Nonspecific Orbital Inflammation

A Logical Approach to Bony Orbital Decompression Surgery for Thyroid Eye Disease

Facial Paralysis: Diagnosis and Management Uveitis

Autoimmune Retinopathy: Challenges in Diagnosis and Management

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) in the Diagnosis of Uveitis Cataracts

Intraocular Antibiotics as Endophthalmitis Prophylaxis in Routine Cataract Surgery: Current Practices and Controversies

Description

Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry reviews the most current practices in both ophthalmology and optometry. A distinguished editorial board, headed by Dr. Myron Yanoff, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy and invites expert ophthalmologists and optometrists to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. Broken into sections, the the third Volume in the series covers topics within each of the following categories: Optometry, Cataracts, Pediatrics, Ophthalmic Pathology & Ocular Oncology, Vitreoretinal Disease, Glaucoma, Neuro-ophthalmology, Oculoplastics, and Uveitis.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323641746
eBook ISBN:
9780323641753

About the Authors

Myron Yanoff Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Drexel University College of Medicine, Adjunct Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.