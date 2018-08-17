Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry, 2018, Volume 3-1

Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry reviews the most current practices in both ophthalmology and optometry. A distinguished editorial board, headed by Dr. Myron Yanoff, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy and invites expert ophthalmologists and optometrists to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. Broken into sections, the the third Volume in the series covers topics within each of the following categories: Optometry, Cataracts, Pediatrics, Ophthalmic Pathology & Ocular Oncology, Vitreoretinal Disease, Glaucoma, Neuro-ophthalmology, Oculoplastics, and Uveitis.