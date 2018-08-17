Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry, 2018, Volume 3-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Optimizing Visual Performance for Sport
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Its Applications in Vision and Eye Care
Virtual Reality Applications in Vision Therapy Pediatric
Prediction Models for Retinopathy of Prematurity
Collagen Cross-linking in Children
Automated Vision Screening in Children
Ophthalmic Pathology & Ocular Oncology
Localized Toxicity from Intraocular Chemotherapy in Retinoblastoma
Topical Chemotherapy and the Evolving Role of the Biopsy for OSSN
Evidence for Dose De-Escalation in Brachytherapy Treatment for Choroidal Melanoma Vitreoretinal Disease
Recent Innovations in Drug Delivery for Retinal Diseases
Advances in Retinal Imaging
Update and Advances in Geographic and Dry ARMD Glaucoma
Excimer Laser Trabeculostomy (ELT), Laser based MIGS
Needle Revision of Filtration Blebs
Treatment of Refractory Glaucoma Neuro-ophthalmology
Cranial Nerve Palsies- What's New Cornea and External Diseases
Small-Incision Lenticule Extraction
Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Keratoplasty Oculoplastics
Nonspecific Orbital Inflammation
A Logical Approach to Bony Orbital Decompression Surgery for Thyroid Eye Disease
Facial Paralysis: Diagnosis and Management Uveitis
Autoimmune Retinopathy: Challenges in Diagnosis and Management
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) in the Diagnosis of Uveitis Cataracts
Intraocular Antibiotics as Endophthalmitis Prophylaxis in Routine Cataract Surgery: Current Practices and Controversies
Description
Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry reviews the most current practices in both ophthalmology and optometry. A distinguished editorial board, headed by Dr. Myron Yanoff, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy and invites expert ophthalmologists and optometrists to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. Broken into sections, the the third Volume in the series covers topics within each of the following categories: Optometry, Cataracts, Pediatrics, Ophthalmic Pathology & Ocular Oncology, Vitreoretinal Disease, Glaucoma, Neuro-ophthalmology, Oculoplastics, and Uveitis.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 17th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323641746
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323641753
About the Authors
Myron Yanoff Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Drexel University College of Medicine, Adjunct Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA