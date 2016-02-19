Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 7 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of nuclear science and technology. This book discusses the safe and beneficial development of land-based nuclear power plants.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of irradiation-induced void swelling in austenitic stainless steels. This text then examines the importance of various transport processes for fission product redistribution, which depends on the diffusion data, the vaporization properties, and the solubility in the fuel matrix. Other chapters consider the integro-differential form of the linear transport equation, which forms the basis for the study of neutron distributions. This book discusses as well the W–H technique and its relevance in transport theory. The final chapter deals with nuclear reactor safety and describes the system in preventing thermal explosions.

This book is a valuable resource for thermal reactor physicists, industrial engineers, theoreticians, scientists, and research workers.