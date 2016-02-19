Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology
1st Edition
Volume 7
Description
Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 7 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of nuclear science and technology. This book discusses the safe and beneficial development of land-based nuclear power plants.
Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of irradiation-induced void swelling in austenitic stainless steels. This text then examines the importance of various transport processes for fission product redistribution, which depends on the diffusion data, the vaporization properties, and the solubility in the fuel matrix. Other chapters consider the integro-differential form of the linear transport equation, which forms the basis for the study of neutron distributions. This book discusses as well the W–H technique and its relevance in transport theory. The final chapter deals with nuclear reactor safety and describes the system in preventing thermal explosions.
This book is a valuable resource for thermal reactor physicists, industrial engineers, theoreticians, scientists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Void Formation in Irradiated Austenitic Stainless Steels
I. Introduction and Background
II. Experimental Observations
III. Theory
IV. Practical Consequences of Void Swelling
V. Recapitulation
Appendix: Austenitic Stainless Steels for LMFBR Core Service
References
Material Transport in the Temperature Gradient of Fast Reactor Fuels
I. Introduction
II. Solid State Transport
III. Gas-Phase Transport
IV. Redistribution Effects
V. Calculation of Thermal Diffusion Effects
VI. Conclusions
List of Symbols
References
Singular Eigenfunction Expansions in Neutron Transport Theory
I. Introduction
II. Transport in an Infinite Medium
III. Transport in Half-Space Media
IV. Transport in Slabs
V. Nonplane Boundaries
VI. A Comparison with Other Methods
VII. Comments
References
The Wiener-Hopf Technique: An Alternative to the Singular Eigenfunction Method
I. Introduction and Historical Background
II. The Basic Theory of the W-H Method
III. Application to the Critical Problem
IV. Applications to Spherical and Cylindrical Systems
V. Applications to Rectangular Systems
VI. Energy-Dependent Problems
VII. Time-Dependent Problems
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Bibliography
Thermal Explosion Hazards
I. Introduction
II. Explosive Vapor Formation Incidents
III. Early Controlled Experiments
IV. Recent Fragmentation Investigations
V. Identification of Triggering Mechanisms
VI. Theoretical Predication of Pressure Generation
VII. Summary
List of Symbols
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215648