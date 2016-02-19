Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120293070, 9781483215648

Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology

1st Edition

Volume 7

Editors: Ernest J. Henley Jeffery Lewins
eBook ISBN: 9781483215648
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 394
Description

Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 7 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of nuclear science and technology. This book discusses the safe and beneficial development of land-based nuclear power plants.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of irradiation-induced void swelling in austenitic stainless steels. This text then examines the importance of various transport processes for fission product redistribution, which depends on the diffusion data, the vaporization properties, and the solubility in the fuel matrix. Other chapters consider the integro-differential form of the linear transport equation, which forms the basis for the study of neutron distributions. This book discusses as well the W–H technique and its relevance in transport theory. The final chapter deals with nuclear reactor safety and describes the system in preventing thermal explosions.

This book is a valuable resource for thermal reactor physicists, industrial engineers, theoreticians, scientists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Void Formation in Irradiated Austenitic Stainless Steels

I. Introduction and Background

II. Experimental Observations

III. Theory

IV. Practical Consequences of Void Swelling

V. Recapitulation

Appendix: Austenitic Stainless Steels for LMFBR Core Service

References

Material Transport in the Temperature Gradient of Fast Reactor Fuels

I. Introduction

II. Solid State Transport

III. Gas-Phase Transport

IV. Redistribution Effects

V. Calculation of Thermal Diffusion Effects

VI. Conclusions

List of Symbols

References

Singular Eigenfunction Expansions in Neutron Transport Theory

I. Introduction

II. Transport in an Infinite Medium

III. Transport in Half-Space Media

IV. Transport in Slabs

V. Nonplane Boundaries

VI. A Comparison with Other Methods

VII. Comments

References

The Wiener-Hopf Technique: An Alternative to the Singular Eigenfunction Method

I. Introduction and Historical Background

II. The Basic Theory of the W-H Method

III. Application to the Critical Problem

IV. Applications to Spherical and Cylindrical Systems

V. Applications to Rectangular Systems

VI. Energy-Dependent Problems

VII. Time-Dependent Problems

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Bibliography

Thermal Explosion Hazards

I. Introduction

II. Explosive Vapor Formation Incidents

III. Early Controlled Experiments

IV. Recent Fragmentation Investigations

V. Identification of Triggering Mechanisms

VI. Theoretical Predication of Pressure Generation

VII. Summary

List of Symbols

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
394
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483215648

About the Editor

Ernest J. Henley

Jeffery Lewins

