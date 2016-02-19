Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology
Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 6 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of nuclear science and technology. This book covers a variety of topics, including nuclear steam generator, oscillations, fast reactor fuel, gas centrifuge, thermal transport system, and fuel cycle.
Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the high standards of technical safety for Europe's first nuclear-propelled merchant ship. This text then examines the state of knowledge concerning qualitative results on the behavior of the solutions of the nonlinear point kinetics equations with linear feedback. Other chapters consider the mathematical methods used in the calculations and outline the main features peculiar to fast systems. This book discusses as well the thermal transport in reactors. The final chapter deals with the status of nuclear energy in Western Europe, which depends on the development and introduction of reactor types that make a better use of the nuclear resources.
This book is a valuable resource for reactor physicists.
The Core Design of the Reactor for the Nuclear Ship “Otto Hahn”
Introduction
I. General Design Aspects
II. Description of the Nuclear Steam Generator FDR
III. Most Significant Nuclear and Thermal Data of Operation
IV. Methods of Calculation
V. Zero Power Experiments
VI. Operational Experience
VII. Layout of the Second Core
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Stability Analysis of Nonlinear Point Reactor Kinetics
I. Introduction
II. Existence of Solutions
III. Asymptotic Stability in the Large
IV. Boundedness Criteria
V. Limited Perturbations
VI. Role of Delayed Neutrons
VII. Oscillations
VIII. Area for Research
References
The Quantitative Description of Deformation and Stress in Cylindrical Fast Reactor Fuel Pins
I. Introduction
II. Fast Reactor Fuel and Its Behavior
III. Axial Considerations
IV. The Mechanics of Creep and Swelling
V. Steady-State Calculations
VI. Transient Calculations
VII. Accommodation of Swelling
VIII. Clad Deformation and Failure
IX. Data
X. An Example
XI. Conclusions
List of Symbols
References
Technical Basis of the Gas Centrifuge
I. Introduction
II. Separative Properties of the Gas Centrifuge
III. Hydrodynamics
IV. Conclusions
Appendix. Hydrodynamic Derivation of the Maximum Separative Power of a Centrifuge
List of Symbols
References
Heat Transfer in Liquid-Metal Cooled Fast Reactors
I. Introduction
II. Thermal Analysis and Core Design Considerations
III. Heat Transfer Design Limitations
IV. Fuel Pin Performance Models
V. Hot-Channel Factors
VI. Spatial and Burnup Effects on Fuel Pin Temperature Profile
VII. Safety-Related Heat Transfer Considerations
VIII. Thermal Transport System
References
The Impact of Fuel Cycle Economics on the Future Development of Nuclear Power
I. Introduction
II. Physical Properties of Various Reactor Types
III. Relative Importance of the Fuel Cycle
IV. Reactor Model to Calculate Future Fuel Cycle Requirements
V. Consequences of Alternative Nuclear Programs
VI. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
