Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 6 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of nuclear science and technology. This book covers a variety of topics, including nuclear steam generator, oscillations, fast reactor fuel, gas centrifuge, thermal transport system, and fuel cycle.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the high standards of technical safety for Europe's first nuclear-propelled merchant ship. This text then examines the state of knowledge concerning qualitative results on the behavior of the solutions of the nonlinear point kinetics equations with linear feedback. Other chapters consider the mathematical methods used in the calculations and outline the main features peculiar to fast systems. This book discusses as well the thermal transport in reactors. The final chapter deals with the status of nuclear energy in Western Europe, which depends on the development and introduction of reactor types that make a better use of the nuclear resources.

This book is a valuable resource for reactor physicists.