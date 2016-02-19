Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120293063, 9781483215631

Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology

1st Edition

Volume 6

Editors: Ernest J. Henley Jeffery Lewins
eBook ISBN: 9781483215631
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 254
Description

Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 6 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of nuclear science and technology. This book covers a variety of topics, including nuclear steam generator, oscillations, fast reactor fuel, gas centrifuge, thermal transport system, and fuel cycle.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the high standards of technical safety for Europe's first nuclear-propelled merchant ship. This text then examines the state of knowledge concerning qualitative results on the behavior of the solutions of the nonlinear point kinetics equations with linear feedback. Other chapters consider the mathematical methods used in the calculations and outline the main features peculiar to fast systems. This book discusses as well the thermal transport in reactors. The final chapter deals with the status of nuclear energy in Western Europe, which depends on the development and introduction of reactor types that make a better use of the nuclear resources.

This book is a valuable resource for reactor physicists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

The Core Design of the Reactor for the Nuclear Ship “Otto Hahn”

Introduction

I. General Design Aspects

II. Description of the Nuclear Steam Generator FDR

III. Most Significant Nuclear and Thermal Data of Operation

IV. Methods of Calculation

V. Zero Power Experiments

VI. Operational Experience

VII. Layout of the Second Core

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Stability Analysis of Nonlinear Point Reactor Kinetics

I. Introduction

II. Existence of Solutions

III. Asymptotic Stability in the Large

IV. Boundedness Criteria

V. Limited Perturbations

VI. Role of Delayed Neutrons

VII. Oscillations

VIII. Area for Research

References

The Quantitative Description of Deformation and Stress in Cylindrical Fast Reactor Fuel Pins

I. Introduction

II. Fast Reactor Fuel and Its Behavior

III. Axial Considerations

IV. The Mechanics of Creep and Swelling

V. Steady-State Calculations

VI. Transient Calculations

VII. Accommodation of Swelling

VIII. Clad Deformation and Failure

IX. Data

X. An Example

XI. Conclusions

List of Symbols

References

Technical Basis of the Gas Centrifuge

I. Introduction

II. Separative Properties of the Gas Centrifuge

III. Hydrodynamics

IV. Conclusions

Appendix. Hydrodynamic Derivation of the Maximum Separative Power of a Centrifuge

List of Symbols

References

Heat Transfer in Liquid-Metal Cooled Fast Reactors

I. Introduction

II. Thermal Analysis and Core Design Considerations

III. Heat Transfer Design Limitations

IV. Fuel Pin Performance Models

V. Hot-Channel Factors

VI. Spatial and Burnup Effects on Fuel Pin Temperature Profile

VII. Safety-Related Heat Transfer Considerations

VIII. Thermal Transport System

References

The Impact of Fuel Cycle Economics on the Future Development of Nuclear Power

I. Introduction

II. Physical Properties of Various Reactor Types

III. Relative Importance of the Fuel Cycle

IV. Reactor Model to Calculate Future Fuel Cycle Requirements

V. Consequences of Alternative Nuclear Programs

VI. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

