Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology
1st Edition
Volume 5
Description
Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 5 presents the underlying principles and theory, as well as the practical applications of the advances in the nuclear field. This book reviews the specialized applications to such fields as space propulsion.
Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the design and objective of the Fast Flux Test Facility to provide fast flux irradiation testing facilities. This text then examines the problem in the design of nuclear reactors, which is the analysis of the spatial and temporal behavior of the neutron and temperature distributions within the system. Other chapters consider the three major ways of estimating shield effectiveness. This book discusses as well the purpose of variational principle, which is a characterization of a function as the stationary point of an appropriate functional. The final chapter deals with the solution of the Boltzmann transport equation.
This book is a valuable resource for engineers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Objectives and Design of the Fast Flux Facility
I. Introduction
II. Objectives of the FFTF
III. FTR Nuclear Design Aspects
IV. FTR Mechanical Design Aspects
V. Fuel and Test Element Handling
VI. Present Status and Future Programs
References
Stability Analysis of Nonlinear Space Dependent Reactor Kinetics
I. Introduction
II. The Space-Time Kinetics Equations
III. Notation, Definitions, and Preliminaries
IV. Mathematical Considerations
V. Stability Techniques for Distributed Parameter Systems
VI. Examples and Applications to Various Feedback Models
VII. Conclusions
References
Methods and Data for Reactor Shield Calculations
I. Introduction
II. Spherical Harmonics Expansion and Related Methods
III. Discrete Ordinates (SN)
IV. Removal Cross Section
V. Transport-Slowing Down
VI. Multigroups Calculations
VII. The Moments Method
VIII. Gamma-Ray Buildup Factors
IX. Neutron Attenuation Curves for Fission Sources
X. Geometric Transformations
XI. Monte Carlo
XII. Albedo
XIII. Ducts and Voids
XIV. Secondary Gamma-Ray Dose
References
Variational Methods in Nuclear Engineering
I. Introduction
II. What Is a Variational Principle?
III. The Equations of Euler
IV. Finding the Variational Problem
V. Variational Problems with Constraints
VI. The Method of Lewins and Pomraning
VII. Rayleigh-Ritz and Weighted Residual Methods
VIII. Discontinuous Approximations
IX. Extending the Domain
X. Canonical and Involutory Transformations of Variational Problems
XI. Bellman’s Approach
XII. Transformation of Problems with Many Operators
XIII. Discussion
XIV. Extension of Canonical Principles—Use in Deriving Difference Equations
XV. Conclusion
References
Nuclear Power for Space Applications
I. Introduction
II. Principal Isotope Systems
III. Principal Reactor Systems
IV. Other Systems
V. Radiators
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
A Round-Off Free Solution of the Boltzmann Transport Equation in Slab Geometry
I. Introduction
II. A Brief Survey of Methods Employed for the Solution of the Transport Equation in Slab Geometry
III. Transformation of the Monoenergetic Transport Equation
IV. An Example of Round-Off Error
V. A Round-Off Free Solution for the Monoenergetic One-Velocity Single-Region Transport Equation
VI. The Monoenergetic Distributed Source Problem
VII. The Multiregion Solution of the Slab Problem
VIII. Energy Dependence : The Slowing Down
IX. Applications of the Round-Off Free Solution
Appendix A
Appendix B. The Inverse of (MW)
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215624