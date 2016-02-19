Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120293056, 9781483215624

Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology

1st Edition

Volume 5

Editors: Ernest J. Henley Jeffery Lewins
eBook ISBN: 9781483215624
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 396
Description

Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 5 presents the underlying principles and theory, as well as the practical applications of the advances in the nuclear field. This book reviews the specialized applications to such fields as space propulsion.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the design and objective of the Fast Flux Test Facility to provide fast flux irradiation testing facilities. This text then examines the problem in the design of nuclear reactors, which is the analysis of the spatial and temporal behavior of the neutron and temperature distributions within the system. Other chapters consider the three major ways of estimating shield effectiveness. This book discusses as well the purpose of variational principle, which is a characterization of a function as the stationary point of an appropriate functional. The final chapter deals with the solution of the Boltzmann transport equation.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Objectives and Design of the Fast Flux Facility

I. Introduction

II. Objectives of the FFTF

III. FTR Nuclear Design Aspects

IV. FTR Mechanical Design Aspects

V. Fuel and Test Element Handling

VI. Present Status and Future Programs

References

Stability Analysis of Nonlinear Space Dependent Reactor Kinetics

I. Introduction

II. The Space-Time Kinetics Equations

III. Notation, Definitions, and Preliminaries

IV. Mathematical Considerations

V. Stability Techniques for Distributed Parameter Systems

VI. Examples and Applications to Various Feedback Models

VII. Conclusions

References

Methods and Data for Reactor Shield Calculations

I. Introduction

II. Spherical Harmonics Expansion and Related Methods

III. Discrete Ordinates (SN)

IV. Removal Cross Section

V. Transport-Slowing Down

VI. Multigroups Calculations

VII. The Moments Method

VIII. Gamma-Ray Buildup Factors

IX. Neutron Attenuation Curves for Fission Sources

X. Geometric Transformations

XI. Monte Carlo

XII. Albedo

XIII. Ducts and Voids

XIV. Secondary Gamma-Ray Dose

References

Variational Methods in Nuclear Engineering

I. Introduction

II. What Is a Variational Principle?

III. The Equations of Euler

IV. Finding the Variational Problem

V. Variational Problems with Constraints

VI. The Method of Lewins and Pomraning

VII. Rayleigh-Ritz and Weighted Residual Methods

VIII. Discontinuous Approximations

IX. Extending the Domain

X. Canonical and Involutory Transformations of Variational Problems

XI. Bellman’s Approach

XII. Transformation of Problems with Many Operators

XIII. Discussion

XIV. Extension of Canonical Principles—Use in Deriving Difference Equations

XV. Conclusion

References

Nuclear Power for Space Applications

I. Introduction

II. Principal Isotope Systems

III. Principal Reactor Systems

IV. Other Systems

V. Radiators

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

A Round-Off Free Solution of the Boltzmann Transport Equation in Slab Geometry

I. Introduction

II. A Brief Survey of Methods Employed for the Solution of the Transport Equation in Slab Geometry

III. Transformation of the Monoenergetic Transport Equation

IV. An Example of Round-Off Error

V. A Round-Off Free Solution for the Monoenergetic One-Velocity Single-Region Transport Equation

VI. The Monoenergetic Distributed Source Problem

VII. The Multiregion Solution of the Slab Problem

VIII. Energy Dependence : The Slowing Down

IX. Applications of the Round-Off Free Solution

Appendix A

Appendix B. The Inverse of (MW)

References

Author Index

Subject Index

