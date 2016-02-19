Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199580, 9781483224619

Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology

1st Edition

Volume 4

Editors: Paul Greebler Ernest J. Henley
eBook ISBN: 9781483224619
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 408
Description

Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology Volume 4 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of advanced reactor concepts. This book discusses the advances in various areas of general applicability, including modern perturbation theory, optimal control theory, and industrial application of ionizing radiations.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the technology of sodium-cooled fast breeder power reactors and gas-cooled power reactors. This text then examines the key role of reactor safety in the development of fast breeder reactors. Other chapters consider the Doppler effect in fast reactors and the analysis of maximum accidents. This book discusses as well the perturbation theory, which has been widely used in reactor physics for the calculation of eigenvalues. The final chapter deals with the use of X-rays, gamma rays, and high-energy electrons in industrial applications.

This book is a valuable resource for nuclear engineers, radiation chemists, food technologists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Gas-Cooled Reactor Technology

I. Introduction

II. Gas as a Reactor Coolant

III. Choice of Moderator for Gas-Cooled Reactors

IV. Fuel Element Designs for Gas-Cooled Reactors

V. Plant Equipment and Arrangement

VI. Fuel Cycles

VII. Fuel Cycle Economics

VIII. Future Trends in Gas-Cooled Reactor Designs

References

Safety and Economic Characteristics of a 1000-MWe Fast Sodium-Cooled Reactor Design

I. Introduction

II. Summary of Safety Characteristics

III. Summary of Design

IV. Safety Analysis

V. Economics

References

The Doppler Effect in Fast Reactors

I. Introduction

II. Definitions and Notation

III. Definition of the Doppler Temperature Coefficient of Reactivity for One Isotope

IV. Multigroup Perturbation Theory

V. Effective Cross Sections

VI. Influence of Overlap Between Resonances of Two Different Sequences

VII. Doppler Effect in the One-Isotope Approximation

VIII. The Low-Energy and High-Energy Approximations

IX. Statistical Distributions

X. Resonance Parameters of the Fuel Isotopes

XI. Calculational Results

Appendix A. The Two-Sequence Expansion for the Effective Cross Section

Appendix B. Derivation of the Overlap Correction in the One-Isotope Approximation

Appendix C. The High-Energy Approximation

Appendix D. Derivation of the Resonance Position Distribution

References

Fast Reactor Meltdown Accidents Using Bethe-Tait Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Modified Bethe-Tait Method

III. Description of Typical Reactor Core

IV. Parameter Study of Equivalent Spherical Reactor Cores

V. Cylindrical Reactors

VI. Excursions Starting Below the Threshold for Core Disassembly

VII. Summary

Appendix A. Modified Bethe-Tait Model

Appendix B. Equation of State for Fast Reactor MHA Analysis

References

Appendix A References

Appendix B References

Optimum Nuclear Reactor Control Theory

I. Introduction

II. Systems with Constrained Controls

III. Hamilton Density and Hamiltonian

IV. Example with Control Constraints

V. Systems with State Restraints

VI. Example with State Restraints

VII. Importance Interpretations of the Adjoint Function

VIII. Dynamic Programming

IX. Distributed Systems

References

Developments in Perturbation Theory

I. Introduction

II. Systems Having a Source

III. Collision Probability Theory

IV. Arbitrary Ratios in Critical Systems

V. Conclusion

References

Industrial Applications of Ionizing Radiations

I. Summary

II. Ionizing Radiation in the Chemical Industry

III. Ionizing Radiation in the Medical Product and Food Industries

IV. Sources of Ionizing Radiation

References

Author Index

Subject Index


