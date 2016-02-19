Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology Volume 4 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of advanced reactor concepts. This book discusses the advances in various areas of general applicability, including modern perturbation theory, optimal control theory, and industrial application of ionizing radiations.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the technology of sodium-cooled fast breeder power reactors and gas-cooled power reactors. This text then examines the key role of reactor safety in the development of fast breeder reactors. Other chapters consider the Doppler effect in fast reactors and the analysis of maximum accidents. This book discusses as well the perturbation theory, which has been widely used in reactor physics for the calculation of eigenvalues. The final chapter deals with the use of X-rays, gamma rays, and high-energy electrons in industrial applications.

This book is a valuable resource for nuclear engineers, radiation chemists, food technologists, and research workers.