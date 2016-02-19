Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology
1st Edition
Volume 4
Description
Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology Volume 4 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of advanced reactor concepts. This book discusses the advances in various areas of general applicability, including modern perturbation theory, optimal control theory, and industrial application of ionizing radiations.
Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the technology of sodium-cooled fast breeder power reactors and gas-cooled power reactors. This text then examines the key role of reactor safety in the development of fast breeder reactors. Other chapters consider the Doppler effect in fast reactors and the analysis of maximum accidents. This book discusses as well the perturbation theory, which has been widely used in reactor physics for the calculation of eigenvalues. The final chapter deals with the use of X-rays, gamma rays, and high-energy electrons in industrial applications.
This book is a valuable resource for nuclear engineers, radiation chemists, food technologists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Gas-Cooled Reactor Technology
I. Introduction
II. Gas as a Reactor Coolant
III. Choice of Moderator for Gas-Cooled Reactors
IV. Fuel Element Designs for Gas-Cooled Reactors
V. Plant Equipment and Arrangement
VI. Fuel Cycles
VII. Fuel Cycle Economics
VIII. Future Trends in Gas-Cooled Reactor Designs
References
Safety and Economic Characteristics of a 1000-MWe Fast Sodium-Cooled Reactor Design
I. Introduction
II. Summary of Safety Characteristics
III. Summary of Design
IV. Safety Analysis
V. Economics
References
The Doppler Effect in Fast Reactors
I. Introduction
II. Definitions and Notation
III. Definition of the Doppler Temperature Coefficient of Reactivity for One Isotope
IV. Multigroup Perturbation Theory
V. Effective Cross Sections
VI. Influence of Overlap Between Resonances of Two Different Sequences
VII. Doppler Effect in the One-Isotope Approximation
VIII. The Low-Energy and High-Energy Approximations
IX. Statistical Distributions
X. Resonance Parameters of the Fuel Isotopes
XI. Calculational Results
Appendix A. The Two-Sequence Expansion for the Effective Cross Section
Appendix B. Derivation of the Overlap Correction in the One-Isotope Approximation
Appendix C. The High-Energy Approximation
Appendix D. Derivation of the Resonance Position Distribution
References
Fast Reactor Meltdown Accidents Using Bethe-Tait Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Modified Bethe-Tait Method
III. Description of Typical Reactor Core
IV. Parameter Study of Equivalent Spherical Reactor Cores
V. Cylindrical Reactors
VI. Excursions Starting Below the Threshold for Core Disassembly
VII. Summary
Appendix A. Modified Bethe-Tait Model
Appendix B. Equation of State for Fast Reactor MHA Analysis
References
Appendix A References
Appendix B References
Optimum Nuclear Reactor Control Theory
I. Introduction
II. Systems with Constrained Controls
III. Hamilton Density and Hamiltonian
IV. Example with Control Constraints
V. Systems with State Restraints
VI. Example with State Restraints
VII. Importance Interpretations of the Adjoint Function
VIII. Dynamic Programming
IX. Distributed Systems
References
Developments in Perturbation Theory
I. Introduction
II. Systems Having a Source
III. Collision Probability Theory
IV. Arbitrary Ratios in Critical Systems
V. Conclusion
References
Industrial Applications of Ionizing Radiations
I. Summary
II. Ionizing Radiation in the Chemical Industry
III. Ionizing Radiation in the Medical Product and Food Industries
IV. Sources of Ionizing Radiation
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224619