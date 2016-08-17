Advances in Neuroscience in Anesthesia and Critical Care, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 34-3

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, guest edited by W. Andrew Kofke, features contributions by the Society for Neuroscience in Anesthesiology and Critical Care. Topics include: Anesthetics, Neuropathophysiology, CBF Autoregulation and Dysautoregulation, Chronic Pain in Neurosurgery, Anesthesia for Endovascular Approaches to Stroke, Pharmaclologic Innovations in Neuroanesthesia MMM, Intraoperative Monitoring, Brain Oxygen Monitoring, Neuromuscular Disease, and more!