Advances in Neuroscience in Anesthesia and Critical Care, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323462501, 9780323462716

Advances in Neuroscience in Anesthesia and Critical Care, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 34-3

1st Edition

Authors: W. Kofke
eBook ISBN: 9780323462716
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323462501
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th August 2016
Description

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, guest edited by W. Andrew Kofke, features contributions by the Society for Neuroscience in Anesthesiology and Critical Care. Topics include: Anesthetics, Neuropathophysiology, CBF Autoregulation and Dysautoregulation, Chronic Pain in Neurosurgery, Anesthesia for Endovascular Approaches to Stroke, Pharmaclologic Innovations in Neuroanesthesia MMM, Intraoperative Monitoring, Brain Oxygen Monitoring,  Neuromuscular Disease, and more!

About the Authors

W. Kofke Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Departments of Anesthesiology and Critical Care and Neurosurgery, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; Director, Neuroanesthasia, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, University of Pennsylvania Health System; Co-Director, Neurointensive Care Unit, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

