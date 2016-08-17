Advances in Neuroscience in Anesthesia and Critical Care, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 34-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, guest edited by W. Andrew Kofke, features contributions by the Society for Neuroscience in Anesthesiology and Critical Care. Topics include: Anesthetics, Neuropathophysiology, CBF Autoregulation and Dysautoregulation, Chronic Pain in Neurosurgery, Anesthesia for Endovascular Approaches to Stroke, Pharmaclologic Innovations in Neuroanesthesia MMM, Intraoperative Monitoring, Brain Oxygen Monitoring, Neuromuscular Disease, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 17th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323462716
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323462501
About the Authors
W. Kofke Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Anesthesiology and Critical Care and Neurosurgery, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; Director, Neuroanesthasia, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, University of Pennsylvania Health System; Co-Director, Neurointensive Care Unit, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA