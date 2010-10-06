Advances in Neurologic Therapy, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 28-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Neurologic Clinics offers a rounded view of the latest therapeutic advances for the most common neurologic disorders and contains the following articles: Management Controversy in Chronic Daily Headaches (Rahmadan); Neurostimulation in Headache Patients (Dafer); The Selection of Anti-epileptic Drugs for the Treatment of Epilepsy in Children and Adults (Asconape); Management of Status Epilepticus in Adults (Rabinstein); Management of Blood Pressure in Acute and Hemorrhagic Stroke (Schneck); Modern Management of Brainstem Cavernous Malformations (Duckworth); Endovascular Treatment of Intracranial Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas (Narayanan); Management of Motor Complications of Parkinson’s Disease (Espay); Therapeutic Challenges in Dystonias (Kartha); Management of Voltage Gated Potassium Channel Antibody Disorders (Merchut); Management of Critical Care Neuromyopathies (Chawla, Gruener); Approaches to Peripheral Nerve Disorders (Toussaint, Anderson); Management of Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension (Digre, Spencer); Management of Low Grade Gliomas (Prabhu); Management of Acute, Recurrent, and Chronic Meningitdes in Adults (Venna); and Treatment Options for Adult Parasomnias (Attarian).
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 6th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455700448
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437724684
About the Authors
José Biller Author
José Biller, M.D., FACP, FAAN, FANA, FAHA
Loyola University Chicago, Maywood, IL, USA
Dr. José Biller is Professor of Neurology and Neurological Surgery and Chairperson of the Department of Neurology at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. Dr. Biller served as Director of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) from 1994 to 2001, and President of the ABPN in 2001. He is Chief Editor of the Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases and Frontiers in Neurology, and an editorial board member and reviewer for an array of other national and international journals and publications. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, American Neurological Association, American College of Physicians, and the Stroke Council of the American Heart Association. He has published more than 320 peer-reviewed articles, more than 135 book chapters, and numerous books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neurology, Loyola University Chicago, Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, IL, USA