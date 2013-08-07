Advances in Neurologic Therapy, An issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 31-3

This issue of Neurologic Clinics features a review of the latest therapeutic developments in common and less common neurologic disorders and includes the following articles: Latest Data on Platelet Antiaggregants in Stroke Prevention; New Anticoagulants for Atrial Fibrillation Stroke Prevention; Unanswered Questions in Thrombolytic Therapy for Acute Ischemic Stroke; New Strategies for Endovascular Recanalization of Acute Ischemic Stroke; New Developments in the Treatment of Intracerebral Hemorrhage. What is in the horizon?; New Therapies for Unruptured Intracranial Aneurysms; New and Emergency Therapies for Arteriovenous Malformations; Advances and Controversies in the Management of Cerebral Venous Thrombosis in Adults; Epilepsy: Neurostimulation and New Drug Targets; Surgical Treatment of Parkinson's Disease; Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) in Non-Parkinsonian Movement Disorders and Emerging Technologies, Targets and Therapeutic Promises in DBS; Multiple Sclerosis. New and Emerging Therapies; Advances in the Medical Management of Myasthenia Gravis; Update in the Treatment of Primary Brain Tumors; and Immunotherapy for Alzheimer’s Disease.