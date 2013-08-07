Advances in Neurologic Therapy, An issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 31-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Neurologic Clinics features a review of the latest therapeutic developments in common and less common neurologic disorders and includes the following articles: Latest Data on Platelet Antiaggregants in Stroke Prevention; New Anticoagulants for Atrial Fibrillation Stroke Prevention; Unanswered Questions in Thrombolytic Therapy for Acute Ischemic Stroke; New Strategies for Endovascular Recanalization of Acute Ischemic Stroke; New Developments in the Treatment of Intracerebral Hemorrhage. What is in the horizon?; New Therapies for Unruptured Intracranial Aneurysms; New and Emergency Therapies for Arteriovenous Malformations; Advances and Controversies in the Management of Cerebral Venous Thrombosis in Adults; Epilepsy: Neurostimulation and New Drug Targets; Surgical Treatment of Parkinson's Disease; Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) in Non-Parkinsonian Movement Disorders and Emerging Technologies, Targets and Therapeutic Promises in DBS; Multiple Sclerosis. New and Emerging Therapies; Advances in the Medical Management of Myasthenia Gravis; Update in the Treatment of Primary Brain Tumors; and Immunotherapy for Alzheimer’s Disease.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 7th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323186308
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323186117
About the Authors
José Biller Author
José Biller, M.D., FACP, FAAN, FANA, FAHA
Loyola University Chicago, Maywood, IL, USA
Dr. José Biller is Professor of Neurology and Neurological Surgery and Chairperson of the Department of Neurology at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. Dr. Biller served as Director of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) from 1994 to 2001, and President of the ABPN in 2001. He is Chief Editor of the Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases and Frontiers in Neurology, and an editorial board member and reviewer for an array of other national and international journals and publications. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, American Neurological Association, American College of Physicians, and the Stroke Council of the American Heart Association. He has published more than 320 peer-reviewed articles, more than 135 book chapters, and numerous books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neurology, Loyola University Chicago, Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, IL, USA