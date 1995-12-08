Advances in Neural Science, Volume 2
1st Edition
Description
Part of a series which aims to cover recent knowledge in the field of neural science, this volume discusses such topics as: the molecular bases of nerve regeneration; plasticity of descending spinal pathways in developing mammals; and development of the mammalian auditory hindbrain.
Table of Contents
Contents. List of Contributors. Preface (S.K. Malhotra). Early Appearance of Neuropeptides during Development: Neuromodulatory and Neurotrophic Roles (S. Kentroti and A. Vernadakis). Phosphorylation of Neurofilament Proteins (M.G. Sacher, E.S. Athlan and W.E. Mushynski). Neuronal Development in Embryos of the Mollusk, Helisoma Trivolvis; Multiple Roles of Serotonin (J.I. Goldberg). Opioid Growth Factor and REtinal Morphogenesis (I.S. Zagon, T. Isayama and P.J. McLaughlin). The Molecular Bases of Nerve Regeneration (J. Kelsch Daniloff and L.G. Remsen). Trophic Actions of Gonadal Steroids on Neuronal Functioning Normally and Following Injury (K.A. Kujawa and K.J. Jones). Are Epigenetic Factors Involved in the Normal Expression of Neuronal Phenotypes during Spinal Development (E. Philippe and R. Marchand). Plasticity of Descending Spinal Pathways in Developing Mammals (G.F. Martin, G.T. Ghooray, X.M. Wang and X.M. Xu). Development of the Mammalian Auditory Hindbrain (F.H. Willard). Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1995
- Published:
- 8th December 1995
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080526409
About the Editor
S.K. Malhotra
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada