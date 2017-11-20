Advances in Multi-Physics and Multi-Scale Couplings in Geo-Environmental Mechanics
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Multi-Physics and Multi-Scale Couplings in Geo-Environmental Mechanics reunites some of the most recent work from the French research group MeGe GDR (National Research Group on Multiscale and Multiphysics Couplings in Geo-Environmental Mechanics) on the theme of multi-scale and multi-physics modeling of geomaterials, with a special focus on micromechanical aspects.
Its offers readers a glimpse into the current state of scientific knowledge in the field, together with the most up-to-date tools and methods of analysis available.
Each chapter represents a study with a different viewpoint, alternating between phenomenological/micro-mechanically enriched and purely micromechanical approaches. Throughout the book, contributing authors will highlight advances in geomaterials modeling, while also pointing out practical implications for engineers.
Topics discussed include multi-scale modeling of cohesive-less geomaterials, including multi-physical processes, but also the effects of particle breakage, large deformations on the response of the material at the specimen scale and concrete materials, together with clays as cohesive geomaterials.
The book concludes by looking at some engineering problems involving larger scales.
Key Features
- Identifies contributions in the field of geomechanics
- Focuses on multi-scale linkages at small scales
- Presents numerical simulations by discrete elements and tools of homogenization or change of scale
Readership
University libraries, research labs, Master’s students
Table of Contents
1. Multi-Scale and Multi-Physics Modeling of the Contact Interface Using DEM and Coupled DEM-FEM Approach
Mohamed Guessasma, Valery Bourny, Hamza Haddad, Charles Machado, Eddy Chevallier, Aymen Tekaya, Willy Leclerc, Robert Bouzerar, Khaled Bourbatache, Christine Pélegris, Emmanuel Bellenger and Jérôme Fortin
2. Adsorption-induced Instantaneous Deformation in Double Porosity Media: Modeling and Experimental Validations
Laurent Perrier, Frédéric Plantier, Gilles Pijaudier-Cabot and David Gregoire
3. Granular Materials: Mesoscale Structures and Modeling
Zhu Huaxiang, Hélène Magoariec, Eric Vincens, François Nicot, Bernard Cambou and Félix Darve
4. Behavior of Granular Materials Affected by Grain Breakage
Christophe Dano, Carlos Ovalle, Zhen-Yu Yin, Ali Daouadji and Pierre-Yves Hicher
5. Multi-scale Modeling of the Mechanical Behaviour of Clays
Zhen-Yu Yin and Pierre-Yves Hicher
6. Modeling of Complex Microcracking in Quasi-Brittle Materials: Numerical Methods and Experimental Validations
Thanh Tung Nguyen, Julien Yvonnet, Michel Bornert and Camille Chateau
7. Multi-Scale Methods for the Analysis of Creep-Damage Coupling in Concrete
Mounia Farah, Jacqueline Saliba, Frédéric Grondin and Ahmed Loukili
8. Effect of Variability of Porous Media Properties on Drying Kinetics: Application to Cement-based Materials
Nabil Issaadi, Abdelkarim Aït-Mokhtar, Rafik Belarbi and Ameur Hamami
9. State of the Art on the Likelihood of Internal Erosion of Dams and Levees by Means of Testing
Pierre-Yves Hicher, Didier Marot and Luc Sibille
10. Mechanical Stability of River Banks Submitted to Fluctuations of the Water Level
Sambath Ky, Juan Martinez and Soksan Chun
Details
- No. of pages:
- 386
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 20th November 2017
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081025963
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482786
About the Editor
Francois Nicot
François Nicot is a graduate from « Centrale de Lyon »school. He joined Cemagref (now IRSTEA) in 2000, where he currently works as Research Director. He has been Editor-in-Chief of the international journal "European Journal of Environmental and Civil Engineering" since 2009, and co-directs the GDRI (international research group) GeoMech since 2008. Author of more than 150 international publications, his research focuses on the geomechanics and behavior of granular materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Director at IRSTEA, Gremoble, France
Olivier Millet
Olivier Millet is Professor in Mechanics and Civil Engineering at La Rochelle University in France. Until recently, he was the head of MeGe GDR.
Affiliations and Expertise
Université de La Rochelle, La Rochelle, France