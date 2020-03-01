Advances in Motivation Science, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Metamotivation: Emerging research on the regulation of motivational states
David B. Miele, Abigail A. Scholer and Kentaro Fujita
2. Moving from research on message framing to principles of message matching: The use of gain- and loss-framed messages to promote healthy behavior
Alexander J. Rothman, Keven-Joyal Desmarais and Richie L. Lenne
3. The motivational potency of nostalgia: The future is called yesterday
Constantine Sedikides and Tim Wildschut
4. A development-in-sociocultural-context perspective on the multiple pathways to youth’s engagement in learning
Ming-Te Wang, Daphne A. Henry and Jessica L. Degol
5. 35 years of research on students' subjective task values and motivation: A look back and a look forward
Allan Wigfield and Jacquelynne S. Eccles
6. Adaptive self-regulation, subjective well-being, and physical health: The importance of goal adjustment capacities
Carsten Wrosch and Michael F. Scheier
Description
Advances in Motivation Science, Volume Seven, the latest release in Elsevier's serial on the topic of motivation science, contains interesting articles that cover topics such as Moving from Research on Message Framing to Principles of Message Matching: The Use of Gain- and Loss-Framed Messages to Promote Healthy Behavior, 35 Years of Research on Students’ Subjective Task Values and Motivation: A Look Back and a Look Forward, The Motivational Potency of Nostalgia: The Future is Called Yesterday, Adaptive Self-Regulation, Subjective Well-Being, and Physical Health: The Importance of Goal Adjustment Capacities, and much more.
Key Features
- Presents new research in the field of motivation science and research
- Provides a timely overview of important research programs conducted by the most respected scholars in psychology
- Gives special attention to directions for future research
Readership
The target readership includes researchers, instructors, and students (graduate and advanced undergraduate) in the myriad disciplines in which motivational issues are relevant. The Advances series will be of interest to those with theoretical and applied interests alike
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128196342
About the Editors
Andrew Elliot Editor
Andrew J. Elliot is Professor of Psychology at the University of Rochester. He received his Ph. D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1994. His research areas include achievement motivation, approach-avoidance motivation, the development of motivation and self-regulation, and subtle cue and context effects on psychological functioning. He has been (or currently is) an Associate Editor at Emotion, Journal of Personality, Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, Psychological Science, and Social and Personality Psychology Compass, and has edited two handbooks: Handbook of competence and motivation (with Carol Dweck) and Handbook of approach and avoidance motivation. He has over 170 scholarly publications, has received research grants from public and private agencies, and has been awarded multiple awards for his research contributions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Psychology, University of Rochester, NY, USA